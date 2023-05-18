S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole’s cause of death revealed

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole’s cause of death has been confirmed (Paul Cattermole)

The 46-year-old Reach and Never Had A Dream Come True hit-maker was found dead at his home in Wareham, Dorset on April 6, leaving his bandmates and fans devastated.

His death came less than two months after the pop group announced a massive UK reunion tour to mark their 25th anniversary.

Dorset Coroner’s Service confirmed on Thursday it had finished an investigation into Cattermole’s death.

A spokeswoman told The Sun: “I can confirm that Mr Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded.”

Paul Cattermole’s death came almost two months after the band announced they were reuniting for a new tour (PA)

It means no inquest will be held, however, Dorset Police, who found his body, claimed their enquiries remain “ongoing”.

S Club 7’s tour will go ahead as planned this autumn, however as a five-piece with member Hannah Spearitt deciding to drop out following Cattermole’s death.

She and Cattermole were in a relationship for five years when they were in the group together and has said that she has been unable to process his death.

In a video to fans posted on Instagram, singer John Lee said of Spearritt’s departure: “She won’t be joining us on this tour but we wish her all the best for the future. However, the five of us are really excited and geared up to crack on.”