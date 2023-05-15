S Club 7 Reunion tour: Band to dedicate show to late Paul Cattermole

S Club 7 will open their 11-date reunion tour in Liverpool on October 13, before continuing to cities including Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester (PA Archive)

Pop group S Club 7 have rebranded as S Club for their upcoming tour, which is set to take place later this year.

The band say they will perform under the new stage name following the death of Paul Cattermole and the departure of Hannah Spearritt, leaving the group as a five piece.

On the band’s Instagram, member Jon Lee said: “You’ve probably noticed that there are only five of us here today and, although Hannah will always be part of S Club 7, she won’t be joining us on this tour.

“We wish her all the best for the future.”

Paul Cattermole was found dead at his home in Dorset in April, aged 46. His fellow member and former girlfriend, Hannah Spearritt, has decided she will not be taking part in the band’s 25th anniversary tour around the UK and Ireland.

The group’s tour has also been given a new name, the ‘Good Times’ tour in memory of Cattermole after his favourite S Club hit.

Band member Tina Barrett said: “That was his song and all the fans knew it was his song, so it just feels right.”

The band are also behind some of the most well-known pop songs, including Reach, Don’t Stop Movin’ and S Club Party.

As they prepare to tour the UK and Ireland, we look at what the members of S Club 7 have been up to 20 years after they split.

Who are the members of S Club 7?

Rachel Stevens, 44, Paul Cattermole, 45, Tina Barrett, 46, Jon Lee, 40, Bradley McIntosh, 41, Jo O’Meara, 43, and Hannah Spearritt, 41, made up the original S Club 7.

Former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller originally created the band in 1998.

During their five years together, they produced four studio albums with their debut, S Club, launching in 1999.

They followed this up with the chart-topper 7 in 2000, Sunshine in 2001, and Seeing Double in 2002.

They cemented their fame after starring in their own BBC TV series Miami 7 and LA 7.

When did S Club 7 split up?

The band split up in 2003, with Spearritt saying that she and her fellow bandmates wanted to do their own thing.

They returned in 2014 to perform a medley of their best-known songs for the BBC Children In Need appeal.

Story continues

Who are the members of S Club 7?

Rachel Stevens

Rachel Stevens launched a solo career after the band split up (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

After the band’s break-up, Stevens wasted no time in forging a solo career.

In 2003, she released Sweet Dreams My LA Ex, which became a top-10 hit in several countries. This featured on her debut album Funky Dory, along with an eponymous single and other tracks such as More More More and Some Girls.

Stevens also appeared in several renowned TV shows, including Celebrity Masterchef, Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing on Ice.

The pop princess then began to slowly retreat from the limelight, focusing instead on being a mum to her two daughters with partner Alex Bourne.

The couple announced their separation last year.

Paul Cattermole

Cattermole, previously pictured here on the ITV show Loose Women, launched a new career as a psychic reader (Ken McKay/ITV/REX)

The late Paul Cattermole went quiet after the band split on the music front, and had a brief spell working as a psychic.

There were reports of financial troubles, with him even resorting to selling his 2002 Brit Award for Best Single on eBay.

He died on April 7 at the age of 46, just weeks after the band had announced the comeback tour, with police saying there were no suspicious circumstances around his passing.

Former manager Simon Fuller said: “Paul was a beacon of light for a generation of pop music fans and he will be greatly missed. We’re all deeply shocked and saddened by this news.”

Tina Barrett

Barrett launched a solo career in 2004, performing Rod Stewart’s hit Do Ya Think I’m Sexy? with Atomic Kitten’s Liz McClarnon and fellow singer Natasha Bedingfield.

She released her debut solo single Fire in 2012, followed by other songs such as Makin’ Me Dance and All Fired Up.

Barrett also embarked on a musical theatre career, starring as Beauty in Beauty and the Beast in 2013-14, the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz in 2014, and Fairy Bowbells in Dick Whittington in 2015.

The singer gave birth to her son Roman in 2016 and continued to make music, releasing singles Mwah Mwah and Private Dance Instructor in 2020.

Jon Lee

Lee also pursued a musical theatre career, which included roles in more than 17 productions such as Les Miserables, Jersey Boys and Aladdin.

Lee also played a patient with motor neurone disease in the BBC One hospital drama Casualty in 2010.

In the same year, Lee came out as gay and told Gay Times Magazine that “it’s never needed to be a huge change that I’ve had to tell everyone about”.

Lee also performed as part of the supergroup Boys Allowed for Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief in 2017. Boys Allowed also featured the likes of Blue’s Duncan James and 5ive’s Ritchie Neville.

Bradley McIntosh

McIntosh is a producer and performer (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

McIntosh was always the edgier member of the group and in 2006, he joined the group Upper Street.

The boy band also featured Dane Bowers of Another Level, Jimmy Constable of 911, and Danny Wood of New Kids on the Block

Unfortunately, however, they didn’t quite achieve the success they had hoped for with McIntosh then moving into performing and producing.

His Instagram page says he owns his own production company called Citi Boy Entertainment Ltd and is also a proud father to son Kairo.

McIntosh recently performed a show alone in Newport, Isle of Wight after fellow band member Tina Barrett failed to show up due to a scheduling clash, leaving one fan bitterly disappointed.

Jo O’Meara

O’Meara’s solo pop career never quite took off, with her 2005 song What Hurts the Most and album Relentless failing to hit the high notes.

O’Meara and Hollyoaks actor Chris Fountain came third on the BBC One reality singing contest Just the Two of Us in 2006 with their version of the S Club 7 song Never Had a Dream Come True.

She continued her reality TV career by appearing on Celebrity Big Brother 2007 alongside the likes of Jade Goody, Shilpa Shetty and Danielle Lloyd. However, this turned sour when she, Goody and Lloyd were accused of racist and bullying behaviour towards the Indian actress Shetty. This resulted in a record number of complaints to Ofcom, national and international media coverage, and condemnatory statements from the British and Indian governments.

O’Meara has also suffered several health setbacks, including having four surgeries to remove a slipped disc in her back.

Hannah Spearritt

Spearritt chose to leave music behind and focus on a career in acting.

She had parts in films such as Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London and Seed of Chucky.

She also forged a successful TV career, appearing in ITV’s Primeval, and BBC’s Casualty and EastEnders. However, this success was short-lived, with Spearritt seemingly falling off the radar thereafter.

She made headlines in January after admitting she had been left “homeless” by the UK housing crisis.

She said she had to sleep in a friend’s office with her partner, personal trainer Adam Thomas, and their two young children at Christmas.

How to get tickets to S Club’s reunion tour

S Club will open their 11-date reunion tour in Liverpool on October 13, before continuing to cities including Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester.

The O2 Arena in London will be the last stop on the tour, on October 28.

Tickets for the tour went on sale at 10am on Friday, February 17.

UK dates have previously been available via Gigs and Tours and Ticketmaster.

Tickets for Ireland have previously been available via Ticketmaster.