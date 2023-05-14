S Club 7 rebrands as five-piece following death of Paul Cattermole

S Club 7 have rebranded as S Club following the death of Paul Cattermole (S Club/PA) (PA Media)

Pop band S Club 7 has rebranded as S Club following the death of Paul Cattermole.

Hannah Spearritt will not join their 25th anniversary tour which will see the band become a five-piece.

Member Jon Lee said in a video on the band’s Instagram: “You’ve probably noticed that there’s only five of us here today, and although Hannah will always be part of S Club 7, she won’t be joining us on this tour.

“We wish her all the best for the future.”

Love, S Club xxxhttps://t.co/dKsz8H8YOw — S Club (@SClub7) May 14, 2023

The number seven had been removed from the band’s social media and website on Sunday.

Founding member Cattermole died at his home in Dorset on April 6 aged 46.

In a statement last month, his family and the band said the singer’s cause of death was currently unknown but police had confirmed there were “no suspicious circumstances”.

S Club 7 were created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998, and were known for hit songs including Reach, Don’t Stop Movin’ and their debut track Bring It All Back.

Cattermole was dating bandmate Hannah Spearritt when he left S Club 7 in 2002 after four years to embark on a solo career.

Fuller was among those who paid tribute after news of Cattermole’s death broke.

“Paul was a beacon of light for a generation of pop music fans and he will be greatly missed,” he said in a statement to the PA news agency.

“We’re all deeply shocked and saddened by this news.”

Following his stint as a solo artist, Cattermole became a member of the spin-off group S Club Allstars.