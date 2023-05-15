S Club 7 change name and announce Hannah won't be joining tour after Paul's death

Dave J Hogan - Getty Images

Five members of S Club 7 took to Instagram this weekend to share a tearful update following the tragic death of bandmate Paul Cattermole, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 46.

Paul was found dead at his home in Dorset on 6 April, just weeks after the popular noughties band announced a nationwide reunion tour to mark their 25th anniversary.

Since then, fans have been left wondering whether or not the tour will go ahead, but this weekend the band made their first appearance following Paul's passing and opened up to fans about their loss.

"It’s been a while since you heard from us but, in all honesty, we’ve been in a bit of shock and it’s taken a while to find the right words to describe how we feel about losing our brother Paul," Jon Lee began in a video shared to the band's Instagram.

"We’re just taking time to process and get our heads around it all and also taking time to share time together so we can remember Paul and all the memories we had together," Rachel Stevens continued, as an emotional Tina Barrett added: "It’s just really sad. It’s really, really hard to process it right now."

"We’re all still so much in disbelief," Bradley McIntosh went on. "Paul was a big brother to us, even you guys out there, he truly was a unique specimen of a human being. No one could ever, ever replace our Paul but he lives on inside each and every one of us."



As the final bandmate to speak, Jo O’Meara continued: "Whenever Paul would walk into the room, you definitely knew that he was there because he would just light it up with humour and love, just a really special person."

Jo then addressed the absence of fellow bandmate Hannah Spearritt – who dated Paul for several years, recently describing him as her "first true love" – and revealed she will not be joining them on the reunion tour. "You’ve probably noticed that there’s only five of us here today, and although Hannah will always be part of S Club 7, she won’t be joining us on this tour," she said. "We wish her all the best for the future. However, the five of us are really excited and geared up to crack on."

The band went on to explain that the tour will now go ahead in tribute to Paul, and they've named it The Good Times Tour in his honour. The band also confirmed its own name had changed, with the number 7 having been dropped and the name "S Club" being adopted across social media and the band's website.

The group concluded the emotional video by thanking fans for their ongoing support, and vowed to keep going in Paul's honour. "He’s always gonna be with us," said Rachel. "We’re just gonna keep his memory alive and share it with all of you and it’s gonna make it even more special."

Our thoughts are with Paul's loved ones at this emotional time.

