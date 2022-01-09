Update: Clovis men die in Fresno County crash involving motorcycles, two other vehicles

Two Clovis men, ages 54 and 25, driving motorcycles died at the scene of a Saturday afternoon collision that the California Highway Patrol a day later said involved four vehicles in all

The names of those killed still had not released in the report issued by the CHP on Sunday.

Highway Patrol officers responded to the call about 3:35 p.m., Mike Salas, a spokesman for Fresno-area CHP, stated in a news release Sunday. The report indicated the crash involved two Harley Davidson motorcycles and two vehicles — a pickup and an SUV — on Auberry Road, north of Summit Mountain Road.

The preliminary investigation found the motorcyclists were riding south on Auberry Road when they approached the rear of a Ford F-150 being driven by a Watsonville man.

The truck was traveling about 50 mph. Meanwhile, a white Subaru Forester, driven by another Clovis man, was headed north on Auberry, also going about 50 mph, the release states.

“Both motorcyclists attempted to pass the Ford F150 by entering the northbound lane directly into the path of the approaching Subaru Forester,” the release says.

The first motorcyclist lost control and crashed on the road, was thrown off the bike and then was hit by the SUV, according to the release. The second motorcycle collided with the SUV.

The SUV, while trying to avoid the motorcycles, collided with the truck, the release states. The SUV driver was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

No injuries were reported for the pickup driver.

Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets. It was unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor, pending toxicology results.