Clover To Present at World Vaccine Congress Washington 2022

Clover Biopharmaceutical USA, Inc.
·2 min read
Clover Biopharmaceutical USA, Inc.
Clover Biopharmaceutical USA, Inc.

SHANGHAI, China, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Clover; HKEX: 02197), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines and biologic therapeutic candidates, today announced that Igor Smolenov, Senior Vice President, Global Clinical Development, will deliver a presentation at the World Vaccine Congress Washington 2022. The presentation will include data on SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum), Clover’s adjuvanted protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Presentation details are as follows:

Workshop Title:

Vaccine Technology

Presenter:

Igor Smolenov, SVP, Global Clinical Development, Clover Biopharmaceuticals

Presentation Title:

Clover’s adjuvanted protein-based vaccine: efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 variants and duration of protection

Session Date and Time:

April 18, 2022, 3:15 – 4:30 PM EST

Location:

Meeting Level 4, Liberty Salon J

For more information or to register, visit the World Vaccine Congress website.

About SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum)
Employing the Trimer-Tag™ technology platform, Clover developed the SCB-2019 antigen, a stabilized trimeric form of the S-protein (referred to as S-Trimer™) based on the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Clover created its COVID-19 vaccine candidate by combining SCB-2019 with Dynavax’s (Nasdaq: DVAX) CpG 1018 advanced adjuvant and aluminum hydroxide (alum).

About Clover Biopharmaceuticals
Clover Biopharmaceuticals is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing novel vaccines and biologic therapeutic candidates. The Trimer-Tag™ technology platform is a product development platform for the creation of novel vaccines and biologic therapies. Clover leveraged the Trimer-Tag™ technology platform to become a COVID-19 vaccine developer and created SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) to address the COVID-19 pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2.

For more information, please visit Clover’s website: www.cloverbiopharma.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Clover Biopharmaceuticals:

Cindy Min
SVP, Public Affairs
media@cloverbiopharma.com

Naomi Eichenbaum
VP, Investor Relations
investors@cloverbiopharma.com



Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Staal's hat trick carries Hurricanes past Ducks 5-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal capped his fourth career hat trick — and first in 10 years — with an empty-net goal and the Carolina Hurricanes settled in defensively after an offense-filled first period to beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Sunday night. Andrei Svechnikov and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes. Svechnikov had an assist and Nino Neiderreiter assisted on two goals. Staal, whose last three-goal game came on April 18, 2012, at Philadelphia wh

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • The Kitesurfer: Dancing with waves

    Meet Cameron Auld - the professional kite surfer. He started his passion at a very young age and now, he travels the world to compete professionally.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on why he wanted to play: Every game is ‘meaningful’

    With a playoff spot locked up and a weaker opponent on deck, Raptors veterans had the option to take Friday night off — but most decided to play. Gary Trent Jr. breaks down his decision to skip a rest day in favor of taking the floor with his teammates. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Malachi Flynn excited to see how his game translates to playoffs

    Toronto Raptors point guard Malachi Flynn met with the media after Sunday's regular-season finale. He discussed what it was like to get some extended playing time, what makes Nick Nurse such a good coach, and how he thinks his game will translate to the playoffs. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Yuta Watanabe flaunts Scottie Barnes ‘ROTY’ propaganda in post-game presser

    Rocking a Scottie Barnes ‘Rookie Of The Year’ shirt, Yuta Watanabe made it clear who he thinks deserves the prestigious award this season. The Raptors forward also discussed how he stays ready when playing scarce minutes off the bench and more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Tom Wilson, Alex Ovechkin lead Capitals past Penguins, 6-3

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tom Wilson broke a tie with 8:25 left and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Saturday. Alex Ovechkin tied it for Washington on a power play at 4:49 of the third period with his 44th goal of the season, and Wilson matched his career high with his 22nd — sending a wrist shot over Tristan Jarry’s glove from the left circle during a two-on-one. The Capitals have won two second straight to move four points behind Pittsburgh for third place in the Metropolita

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Whitehorse speed skater sets 4 world records in her age class at Masters Games

    Alison Anderson thought she was done with speed skating. But when she went to register her daughter in the sport she competed in as a teenager, people at the Whitehorse Rapids Speed Skating Club told her she should come out and skate too. "I just fell in love with it all over again," she said. And it showed. Anderson set four new world records in short track speed skating in her age category, 30 to 34, at the Masters International Short Track Games held in Calgary in late March. Anderson set rec

  • Shaq walks back prediction that 76ers will sweep Raptors

    Shaquille O'Neal is going to feel the wrath of Toronto Raptors fans.

  • Basketball referee gets 30 stitches after teen players attack him

    A referee was assaulted by a group of teenagers after a basketball game in Georgia last weekend.

  • Blue Jays' success rides on rising above the pressures 'contender status' brings

    The Blue Jays put the league on notice last year, which means there will be a lot more noise this time around.

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Canadiens beat Devils 7-4 for 2nd win in 3 games

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kale Clague had a goal and two assists, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki each had a goal and an assist as a part of a three-goal first period and the Montreal Canadiens beat the New Jersey Devils 7-4 on Thursday night. Christian Dvorak had a goal and two assists, and Chris Wideman, Joel Armia and Jake Evans also scored for the Canadiens. Jake Allen stopped 33 shots to help Montreal win for the second time in three games. “He was great again,” Evans said about Allen. “I think we

  • From Whitehorse to Whitecaps: Yukon soccer player set to suit up for first pro game in Canada

    On Sunday, an 18-year-old from Whitehorse will do something no other soccer player from the Yukon has done before: Suit up and play a professional game in Canada. Last month, Joe Hanson signed a pro contract with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC2 reserve team — the squad that is part of the newly formed 21-team MLS "next pro" league. After opening their inaugural season with two games in the United States, the team plays its first home game on Sunday. "I'm excited, it's nice to be back home in Canada,

  • Palmieri rescues Isles in final-minute win over Hurricanes

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored with 14.1 seconds remaining in a wild final minute to lift the New York Islanders to a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night. Ilya Sorokin needed only 19 saves to pick up the victory, though he was less than a minute away from matching a franchise record for shutouts in a season. But Vincent Trocheck’s goal with 56.8 seconds to play tied it for Carolina. Still, the Islanders won for the fifth time in their last six games — thanks to Palmie

  • Shesterkin stops 30 as Rangers again beat Penguins 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Thursday night. Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for New York, which is 6-1-1 in its last eight games — including three victories against Pittsburgh. With Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby a late scratch with a non-COVID illness, the Pen

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Bennett scores late, Panthers rally to beat Sabres 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla- (AP) — Sam Bennett scored with 37.3 seconds left to lift the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Sam Reinhart and Claude Giroux each had a goal and an assist, and Patric Hornqvist also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves. Jeff Skinner, Mark Pysyk and Victor Olofsson scored for the Sabres, and Dustin Tokarski stopped 39 shots. Aleksander Barkov passed from the left circle to Bennett in front and he poked the puck in the net to c