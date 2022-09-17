Clover (ASX:CLV) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of A$0.01

Clover Corporation Limited's (ASX:CLV) investors are due to receive a payment of A$0.01 per share on 22nd of November. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.6%, which is below the average for the industry.

Clover's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Prior to this announcement, Clover's dividend was only 30% of earnings, however it was paying out 234% of free cash flows. While the business may be attempting to set a balanced dividend policy, a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 114.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was A$0.015, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.02. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.9% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Clover has impressed us by growing EPS at 17% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Clover's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Clover's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Clover is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Clover that investors should take into consideration. Is Clover not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

