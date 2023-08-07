Overnight storms, drenching rain to rumble through Ontario, Quebec

The clouds that built over Ontario and Quebec on Sunday foretell gloomier conditions to come for portions of the two provinces through Monday and Tuesday.

Storms that’ll roll into southern Ontario overnight may lull night owls to sleep—or serve to entertain early risers—giving way to steady, soaking rains across eastern Ontario and southern Quebec into Tuesday.

DON’T MISS: Latest Ottawa tornado reached wind speeds of 130 km/h

It’s a long weekend in Ontario and many folks across the province are enjoying a quick midsummer getaway. It’s important to keep an eye out for storms, especially if you’re at the cottage or planning to spend time outdoors over the next few days.

The warm front that brought increasing cloudiness to the region on Sunday will advance through the area overnight into early Monday morning, giving rise to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms during the nighttime hours.

ONSunPM

Monday doesn’t look to be a total washout, thankfully, as we’ll see dry periods over the region throughout the day. We’ll watch the potential for additional thunderstorms on Monday evening as a cold front marches through southern Ontario.

Unfortunately, those dry breaks will be harder to come by in eastern Ontario and southern Quebec, where the rain looks to lock in through the majority of our day on Monday. The rain will linger across southern Quebec into Tuesday.

ONQCRain

MUST SEE: Significant flooding hits Halifax area for second time in weeks

Some communities in eastern Ontario will see decent rainfall totals, with forecasters expecting 50-80 mm of rain from Lake Ontario north along the St. Lawrence River, especially between Kingston and Ottawa. Localized ponding is possible beneath the heaviest and most persistent rains.

Elsewhere, we can expect at least 10-20 mm of rain from this system by Tuesday.

ON Temps Wed

We'll see warmer and calmer conditions return by Wednesday, with temperatures rising close to the 30-degree mark in parts of southern Ontario, with mid-20s on tap for the rest of the region.

Story continues

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on conditions across Ontario and Quebec.

WATCH: Manholes explode with floodwater in Halifax in another round of torrential rain

Click here to view the video