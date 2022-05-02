CloudMD Announces May 3, 2022 as Revised Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call

CloudMD Software & Services Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQX: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (“CloudMD” or the “Company”), a healthcare technology and innovative health services company transforming the delivery of care, announced today that the Company will hold its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 earnings call at 11:30 am ET on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.



Audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 will be released later today.

Conference call details:

Date and Time: May 3, 2022 at 11:30 am Eastern Time (8:30 am Pacific Time)

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 562-0117

International Dial-In Number: (661) 567-1009

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t7jcmk5c

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is transforming the delivery of healthcare using technology and by providing a patient-centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. By leveraging healthcare technology, the Company has built a connected platform that addresses all points of a patient’s healthcare journey and provides better access to care and improved outcomes. Through CloudMD’s proprietary technology, the Company delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, healthcare navigation, educational resources, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD’s business is separated into three main divisions: Clinics and Pharmacies, Digital Solution and Enterprise Health Solutions, the Company’s fastest growing division. CloudMD’s Enterprise Health Solutions Division has built a leading employer healthcare solutions, including its Comprehensive Integrated Health Services Platform, which offers one comprehensive, digitally connected platform for educational institutions, corporations, insurers, and advisors to better manage the health and wellness of their students, employees, and customers.

CloudMD currently services a direct ecosystem of over 5,700 clinicians including, 1,800+ mental health practitioners, 1,600+ allied health professionals, 1,400+ doctors and nurses and covers 12 million individual lives across North America. For more information visit: https://investors.cloudmd.ca .

