Cloudian to Provide S3 Object Storage Software for VMware Cloud Foundation with VMware Tanzu

Will Interoperate with VMware vSAN Data Persistence Platform to Deliver Enterprise-Grade Storage for Kubernetes Environments

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that it will offer fully native S3-compatible object storage software for VMware Cloud Foundation™ with VMware Tanzu™. Through the new VMware vSAN™ Data Persistence platform, Cloudian will enable users to modernize their data centers to run any applications at any scale. In doing so, VMware customers will be able to capitalize on Cloudian’s enterprise-ready exabyte scalability, military-grade security and multi-tenancy. Cloudian object storage is already available to VMware Cloud Providers through the VMware Cloud Provider Partner (VCPP) program, and today’s announcement will seamlessly extend the benefits of Cloudian storage to VMware enterprise users.



Storage for a Cloud-Native World

Organizations are increasingly looking to adopt a new “cloud-native” approach by reorganizing infrastructure, processes and workflows, and creating new applications with DevOps models in mind. This requires flexibility and a high-level, API-driven infrastructure that traditional SAN and NAS systems can’t provide. In contrast, Cloudian’s HyperStore object storage platform is built on cloud-derived technology and the industry’s first native S3 API implementation. Reflecting these advantages, last month Cloudian launched its Kubernetes S3 Operator for open source Kubernetes deployments.

The new Cloudian solution will help maximize the benefits of modern stateful services on VMware Cloud Foundation with Tanzu. Key features will include:

Enterprise-grade object storage on the vSAN Data Persistence platform : Leverage vSAN Direct Configuration™ for object storage to improve storage efficiency.

: Leverage vSAN Direct Configuration™ for object storage to improve storage efficiency. Automated deployment and scaling through Kubernetes : Easily install, deploy and scale HyperStore on VMware vSphere® clusters straight from the VMware vCenter® UI dynamically and in a self-service manner through Kubernetes APIs.

: Easily install, deploy and scale HyperStore on VMware vSphere® clusters straight from the VMware vCenter® UI dynamically and in a self-service manner through Kubernetes APIs. vSphere-integrated capacity and health monitoring : Seamlessly manage a HyperStore cluster across data centers, edge environments and clouds without leaving vSphere.

: Seamlessly manage a HyperStore cluster across data centers, edge environments and clouds without leaving vSphere. Service-aware infrastructure operations : Minimize the disruptions and impact of infrastructure operations such as planned maintenance and lifecycle management.

: Minimize the disruptions and impact of infrastructure operations such as planned maintenance and lifecycle management. CAPEX savings : Leverage Cloudian data policies (replication or erasure coding) with vSAN Direct Configuration to lower costs and improve storage efficiency.

: Leverage Cloudian data policies (replication or erasure coding) with vSAN Direct Configuration to lower costs and improve storage efficiency. OPEX savings: Consolidate both traditional workloads and modern, cloud-native workloads on the same platform, eliminating infrastructure silos and capitalizing on common skills and training.

Supporting Quotes

“Our partnership with Cloudian is an important component of our modern applications strategy,” said Lee Caswell, vice president of marketing, CPBU at VMware. “Our mutual customers are pleased to see that the VMware Cloud Foundation will support scalable, S3 API-compatible, multi-tenant storage from Cloudian HyperStore for more secure deployment of modern stateful services across the hybrid cloud.”

“Over the past year, Cloudian and VMware have been working closely to bring the benefits of our integrated data management and protection solutions to VMware Cloud Providers as part of the VCPP program,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “Now, through the new vSAN Data Persistence platform, we will seamlessly extend these benefits to enterprise users as well and enable them to capitalize on the new opportunities that cloud-native applications provide.”

Availability and Additional Resources

Proof-of-concept evaluations of the new Cloudian solution are in planning with multiple customers, and the solution is planned for release in the final calendar quarter of the year. For additional information, see Cloudian’s blog at https://bit.ly/3kl773t.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics in the data center. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at cloudian.com .

