CloudCommerce Taps Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Expert

Peter Holden to assist the Company with the development and protection of its intellectual property around key AI innovations

SAN ANTONIO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCommerce, Inc. ( CLWD ), a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that it has retained Dr. Peter Holden, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) strategist and IP expert, who will assist the Company with the expansion of AI capabilities to its SWARM platform and development and protection of its intellectual property to protect these innovations.



“Great teams require great players and Dr. Peter Holden is a great player in the world of applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cognitive technologies to real-world problems,” said Andrew Van Noy, CloudCommerce CEO. “We are very fortunate to have Peter advising us as we continue the process of transforming CloudCommerce into a true technology company.”

Dr. Holden has spent the last 25+ years leveraging advanced or ‘deep’ technologies as both an investor as well as hands-on operator having established and/or led three tech funds to date and taken multiple companies through to sale or IPO. His relevant technical background, holding a Ph.D. in A.I. and a Honda Post-Doctoral AI Fellowship award from Tokyo University, has allowed him to help companies embrace new and emerging Machine Learning, Deep Learning and cognitive technologies which enable transformative changes to create a competitive advantage. and work with leading IP specialists to protect these innovations, whether at the software, hardware, or services/SaaS level. He is also an active investor in the Artificial Intelligence space.

Dr. Holden is a dual UK/USA citizen and has lived and worked in Japan, Korea, UK, Silicon Valley and New York City. He previously held board and senior advisory positions on KOSDAQ, NASDAQ, AMEX and AIM listed companies and sat on the Advisory Board of United Technologies Corp (now Raytheon Technologies). He has also been a long-standing advisor to the UK Government's Global Entrepreneur Program and, as a Senior Fellow at the Wharton Business School, advised NIST on innovation and corporate venturing around advanced technologies.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to assist CloudCommerce with the development and protection of its intellectual property around deploying leading-edge AI solutions,” said Dr. Holden. “SWARM, the Company’s cognitive and behavioral AI-driven advertising platform, has the potential to become a dominant force in the rapidly growing digital advertising space. SWARM provides CMOs, not just with a complete understanding on the effectiveness of their ad campaigns but takes this a step further to show how campaigns may be enhanced or completely redesigned as needed, across different channels and content scenarios for maximum return on ad dollars. This is possible through SWARM’s unique multidimensional platform that pulls together disparate sources of structured and unstructured data with NLP, machine learning and behavioral/cognitive models to simulate and predict with remarkable accuracy the digital personas of target buyers with whom such ads would have the maximum impact in terms of converting intent to purchasing action - thereby eliminating the wasted expense that is so prevalent in the industry.”

CloudCommerce recently announced that it will change its corporate name to AiAdvertising, Inc. For more information about AiAdvertising, please visit the Company’s new website at www.AiAdvertising.com.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce is a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions. Our flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to market to them. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for highly targeted digital marketing campaigns. For more information about the Company, please visit www.CloudCommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

