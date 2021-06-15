CloudCommerce to Benefit from $5.9 Trillion Artificial Intelligence Market Opportunity

The Company is waiting for regulatory approval to change its corporate name to AiAdvertising, Inc. to better reflect its focus on using artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate revenue growth and reduce the cost of advertising

SAN ANTONIO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCommerce, Inc. ( CLWD ), a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that SWARM, the Company’s AI-driven advertising solution, is well-positioned to benefit from the total global industry sales and marketing opportunity forecast to exceed annual revenue of $5.9 trillion.



The Company is also waiting for regulatory approval to change its corporate name to AiAdvertising, Inc. to better reflect its focus on using artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate revenue growth and reduce the cost of advertising.

While the total numbers vary, every major report on artificial intelligence seemingly agrees that its annual financial impact will be in the trillions. According to Marketing AI Institute:

McKinsey Global Institute estimates up to a $5.9 trillion annual impact of AI and other analytics on marketing and sales.

PwC sees a truly global effect from AI, with an estimated 14 percent lift in global GDP possible by 2030, a total contribution of $15.7 trillion to the world economy, thanks to both increased productivity and increased consumption.

In 2021 alone, Gartner projects AI augmentation will create $2.9 trillion of business value, and 6.2 billion hours of worker productivity globally.

IDC states that efficiencies driven by AI in CRM could increase global revenues by $1.1 trillion this year, and ultimately lead to more than 800,000 net-new jobs, surpassing those lost to automation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated AI-powered digital transformation across businesses. Additional research from McKinsey cites that 25 percent of almost 2,400 business leaders surveyed said they increased AI adoption due to the pandemic.



“Our timing couldn’t be better,” said Andrew Van Noy, CloudCommerce CEO. “The market opportunity to apply artificial intelligence to marketing and sales is exploding worldwide. Marketers know that using artificial intelligence is the fastest way to accelerate revenue growth.”

Story continues

Mr. Van Noy concluded, “Our current SWARM solution has been well accepted by our clients. However, we are moving very rapidly to develop SWARM into a fully cloud hosted software platform that will harness the power of artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing and predictive algorithms to eliminate the inefficiencies, waste and guesswork that is inherent and accepted in today’s data driven digital marketing campaigns.”

CloudCommerce recently announced that it will change its corporate name to AiAdvertising, Inc. For more information about AiAdvertising, please visit the Company’s new website at www.AiAdvertising.com.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce is a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions. Our flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to market to them. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for highly targeted digital marketing campaigns. For more information about the Company, please visit www.CloudCommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

CONTACT: Press Contact: CloudCommerce, Inc. Tel: (800) 673-0927 communications@cloudcommerce.com



