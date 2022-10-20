Cloudbusting: London cable car gets new £2.1m sponsor and purple makeover

The London cable car has a new look after Transport for London secured a new sponsorship deal worth up to £2.1m over the next five years.

Swedish software firm IFS will pay TfL £420,000 a year over the next five years to have the cable car, which links the O2 with the Royal Docks and City Hall, rebranded with its name and corporate colours.

It will be known as the IFS Cloud Cable Car – including on the Tube map, a key factor for the firm.