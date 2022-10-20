Cloudbusting: London cable car gets new £2.1m sponsor and purple makeover

The London cable car has a new look after Transport for London secured a new sponsorship deal worth up to £2.1m over the next five years.

Swedish software firm IFS will pay TfL £420,000 a year over the next five years to have the cable car, which links the O2 with the Royal Docks and City Hall, rebranded with its name and corporate colours.

It will be known as the IFS Cloud Cable Car – including on the Tube map, a key factor for the firm.

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua