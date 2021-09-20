Cloudbeds and Riparide Partner to Distribute Unique Owner-Hosts to a Growing Audience

Streamlined operations and connectivity to increase revenue now available for leading AU outdoor adventure accommodation owners

San Diego, CA, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbeds, the hospitality industry’s fastest-growing technology provider for independent properties worldwide, today announced a partnership with Riparide, the leading Australian outdoor adventure accommodation booking site. The collaboration provides hospitality owner-hosts access to distribute their unique accommodations to Riparide using the award-winning Cloudbeds Hospitality Platform.

“My property is unique and the distribution through Riparide provides me access to the perfect distribution platform reaching the kind of guests that appreciate the type of property we offer. With the connection to Cloudbeds, I can now have peace of mind knowing that all information seamlessly integrates between both my property system and Riparide,” says Monique Easton, Owner-Creators of The Eastern Thredbo Village.

During the pandemic, Riparide became popular with Australians seeking to get away from urban environments to enjoy the beauty of the vast Australian bush and stunning coastlines. Riparide guests who book accommodation are encouraged to journal and photograph authentic experiences about their adventure and accommodation and share them on the Riparide site. These stories are shared with guests, new and existing, to grow the community and the platform.

“Our customers have now experienced over 10,000 moments of fulfillment through their Riparide escapes, through our partnerships with our incredible host community. As we grow into new regions across the globe, we’re thrilled to have Cloudbeds make the experience of hosting adventure travelers simple and low effort for our hosts today and into the future,” explains Nate Sampimon, CEO of Riparide.

“Our partnership with Riparide is part of Cloudbeds’ strategy to ensure our customers have access to an extensive variety of distribution channels, especially those focused on domestic leisure travel,” says Sebastien Leitner, VP of Partnership for Cloudbeds. “Domestic travel channels will be critical for the industry’s recovery as international and business travel remains restricted.”

About Cloudbeds

Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds is the hospitality industry’s fastest-growing technology provider, serving a global clientele of 22,000+ independent properties across 157 countries. Its award-winning Cloudbeds Hospitality Platform seamlessly combines operations, revenue, distribution, and growth marketing tools with a marketplace of third-party integrations to help hoteliers and hosts grow revenue, streamline operations, and deliver memorable guest experiences. Cloudbeds was named No. 1 PMS, No. 1 Booking Engine, and Hoteliers Choice by Hotel Tech Report in 2021, and has been recognized by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 5000 in 2020 and Inc. 500 in 2019. For more information, visit www.cloudbeds.com.

About Riparide

Our purpose at Riparide is to inspire people to unplug from modern-day trappings and head outdoors in search of fulfilling moments. Seek out a beautiful waterfall, step out of a cabin into the wilderness, paddle out for a morning surf or abseil down a cliff face. It’s about pursuing those peaceful, exciting and challenging moments that restore balance and bring fulfillment to our lives. Visit https://www.riparide.com for more information.

