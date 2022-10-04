Cloud Security Market to Touch Valuation of $82.77 Billion by 2028 | AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Symantec, and Cisco Systems are Top 5 Vendors

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global cloud security market size was valued at USD 28.47 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 82.77 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of more than 16.47% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

Westford, USA, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As businesses move more of their operations to the cloud, they need to be aware of the changing landscape of cloud security. SkyQuest has released a new report on global cloud security market that analyzes the state of cloud security and offers recommendations for enterprises. The report looks at the market for cloud security, which is designed to secure traffic between on-premise systems and cloud-based applications. It provides traditional network security capabilities like firewalls and intrusion detection, as well as more advanced features like user and entity behavior analytics.

The report on cloud security market begins by noting that cloud computing is becoming an increasingly attractive target for cybercriminals. This is due in part to the fact that many organizations are still not adequately prepared to defend themselves against sophisticated attacks. One specific example cited is the use of stolen Amazon Web Services (AWS) credentials to launch a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack against Brian Krebs' website.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/cloud-security-market

According to SkyQuest, the typical organization using cloud services has dozens of different security tools and policies, each with its own management console. This can make it difficult to get a clear picture of what's happening across the entire IT environment. The report recommends consolidating these tools and policies into a single platform that can give a comprehensive view of security posture.

SkyQuest has evaluated over 20 different vendors in global cloud security market on their ability to execute and their completeness of vision. The report names Amazon, McAfee, Symantec, and Cisco Systems as leaders in the space. These vendors are market leaders because they have a strong market presence and offer a comprehensive set of capabilities. The report also offers some recommendations for enterprises considering a cloud security gateways (CSG) solution. SkyQuest has made an observation that most of the consumers in the global cloud security market opt for the vendors that offer multiple deployment options, including inline, reverse proxy, API gateway, and agentless modes.

Story continues

AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Symantec, and Cisco Systems are Top 5 Players in Cloud Security Market

The cloud has changed the way businesses operate, and companies are now competing in the cloud security space. As the cloud has become more integral to business operations, the need for secure cloud solutions has become more pressing. There are a number of cloud security vendors that provide comprehensive security solutions for businesses of all sizes. These vendors offer a variety of features that can help businesses protect their data and operations in the cloud.

Some of the leading vendors in the cloud security market include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, IBM, Symantec, and Cisco System. Each of these vendors offers a different set of features and capabilities that can meet the needs of specific businesses. These companies are leading the way in terms of innovation and are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for cloud security solutions. All of them focus to have a strong focus on security and are constantly innovating to stay ahead of the curve.

AWS is the clear leader in the cloud security market, with a comprehensive range of security products and services. AWS has continued to invest heavily in its security offering, with recent additions such as Amazon GuardDuty and Amazon Macie. AWS is particularly well-known for their robust security offering, which includes features like encryption, identity and access management, and threat detection and response.

Microsoft's Azure Security Center is a comprehensive security solution that helps protect customers' data and applications in the cloud. Azure Security Center provides advanced threat protection, data encryption, and identity and access management capabilities.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/cloud-security-market

Any companies in the global cloud security market are now offering complete security suites for businesses using cloud-based applications and services. These suites often include features like data encryption, identity management, and intrusion detection and prevention. Some companies are partnering with other businesses to offer complementary security solutions. For example, a company that specializes in data encryption may partner with a company that offers secure storage solutions. This way, customers can get a complete package of security solutions from a single provider.

With so many companies in the cloud security market now offering cloud security solutions, price has become a major factor in the competition. Some companies are offering discounts or lower-priced plans in order to attract new customers. Others are bundling their services together with other products or services to make them more affordable.

Cloud Security Market is Offering Pool of Opportunities for Startups

The cloud security market is currently one of the most lucrative for startups. This is due to the immense amount of growth that the industry is experiencing. With the ever-increasing reliance on cloud services, the need for effective security solutions is also growing exponentially. There are a number of reasons why the cloud security industry is such a great opportunity for startups. First and foremost, the market is still relatively underdeveloped. This means that there is a lot of room for new players to come in and disrupt the status quo. Secondly, the industry is growing at an unprecedented rate. This provides startups with a large addressable market that they can tap into.

Apart from this, the global cloud security market presents a unique opportunity to build truly innovative and differentiated solutions. With data becoming increasingly distributed, traditional security approaches are no longer effective. Startups that are able to develop innovative solutions that can address these challenges stand to gain a significant competitive advantage.

Here are some of the hottest cloud security startups out there right now:

1. CloudKnox Security: CloudKnox is a cloud security startup that focuses on providing granular access control to cloud resources.

2. Evident.io: Evident.io is a cloud security startup that provides automated compliance monitoring for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform environments.

3. FortressIQ: FortressIQ is a robotic process automation (RPA) platform that can be used for various tasks, including security monitoring and incident response.

4. Lacework: Lacework is a cloud security startup that offers a unified platform for securing public and private clouds.

5. ShapeSecurity: ShapeSecurity is a cloud security startup in the global cloud security market that specializes in application security, specifically web and mobile applications.

6. Netskope: Netskope is a leader in cloud security, offering a comprehensive platform that provides visibility and control over all cloud activity. Their solution helps organizations prevent data leaks, block malware, and comply with industry regulations.

7. CloudPlugs: CloudPlugs provides a secure gateway for connecting devices and applications to the cloud. Their solution helps organizations securely connect to and manage devices in the cloud, while also providing real-time visibility into device activity.

8. Alert Logic: Alert Logic is a leading provider of Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) solutions in the cloud security market. Their offerings include intrusion detection and protection, malware detection and removal, and log management. Their solutions help organizations secure their data and meet compliance requirements.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/cloud-security-market

Top Players in Global Cloud Security Market

Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

McAfee, Inc. (US)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US)

Check Point Software Technologies (Israel)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Splunk Inc. (US)

Alphabet Inc. (US)

Amazon.com (US)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Green Technology And Sustainability Market

Global Security Analytics Market

Global Influencer Market

Global Data Center Market

Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter



