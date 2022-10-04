Cloud Security Market to Touch Valuation of $82.77 Billion by 2028 | AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Symantec, and Cisco Systems are Top 5 Vendors

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global cloud security market size was valued at USD 28.47 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 82.77 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of more than 16.47% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

Westford, USA, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As businesses move more of their operations to the cloud, they need to be aware of the changing landscape of cloud security. SkyQuest has released a new report on global cloud security market that analyzes the state of cloud security and offers recommendations for enterprises. The report looks at the market for cloud security, which is designed to secure traffic between on-premise systems and cloud-based applications. It provides traditional network security capabilities like firewalls and intrusion detection, as well as more advanced features like user and entity behavior analytics.

The report on cloud security market begins by noting that cloud computing is becoming an increasingly attractive target for cybercriminals. This is due in part to the fact that many organizations are still not adequately prepared to defend themselves against sophisticated attacks. One specific example cited is the use of stolen Amazon Web Services (AWS) credentials to launch a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack against Brian Krebs' website.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/cloud-security-market

According to SkyQuest, the typical organization using cloud services has dozens of different security tools and policies, each with its own management console. This can make it difficult to get a clear picture of what's happening across the entire IT environment. The report recommends consolidating these tools and policies into a single platform that can give a comprehensive view of security posture.

SkyQuest has evaluated over 20 different vendors in global cloud security market on their ability to execute and their completeness of vision. The report names Amazon, McAfee, Symantec, and Cisco Systems as leaders in the space. These vendors are market leaders because they have a strong market presence and offer a comprehensive set of capabilities. The report also offers some recommendations for enterprises considering a cloud security gateways (CSG) solution. SkyQuest has made an observation that most of the consumers in the global cloud security market opt for the vendors that offer multiple deployment options, including inline, reverse proxy, API gateway, and agentless modes.

AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Symantec, and Cisco Systems are Top 5 Players in Cloud Security Market

The cloud has changed the way businesses operate, and companies are now competing in the cloud security space. As the cloud has become more integral to business operations, the need for secure cloud solutions has become more pressing. There are a number of cloud security vendors that provide comprehensive security solutions for businesses of all sizes. These vendors offer a variety of features that can help businesses protect their data and operations in the cloud.

Some of the leading vendors in the cloud security market include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, IBM, Symantec, and Cisco System. Each of these vendors offers a different set of features and capabilities that can meet the needs of specific businesses. These companies are leading the way in terms of innovation and are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for cloud security solutions. All of them focus to have a strong focus on security and are constantly innovating to stay ahead of the curve.

AWS is the clear leader in the cloud security market, with a comprehensive range of security products and services. AWS has continued to invest heavily in its security offering, with recent additions such as Amazon GuardDuty and Amazon Macie. AWS is particularly well-known for their robust security offering, which includes features like encryption, identity and access management, and threat detection and response.

Microsoft's Azure Security Center is a comprehensive security solution that helps protect customers' data and applications in the cloud. Azure Security Center provides advanced threat protection, data encryption, and identity and access management capabilities.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/cloud-security-market

Any companies in the global cloud security market are now offering complete security suites for businesses using cloud-based applications and services. These suites often include features like data encryption, identity management, and intrusion detection and prevention. Some companies are partnering with other businesses to offer complementary security solutions. For example, a company that specializes in data encryption may partner with a company that offers secure storage solutions. This way, customers can get a complete package of security solutions from a single provider.

With so many companies in the cloud security market now offering cloud security solutions, price has become a major factor in the competition. Some companies are offering discounts or lower-priced plans in order to attract new customers. Others are bundling their services together with other products or services to make them more affordable.

Cloud Security Market is Offering Pool of Opportunities for Startups

The cloud security market is currently one of the most lucrative for startups. This is due to the immense amount of growth that the industry is experiencing. With the ever-increasing reliance on cloud services, the need for effective security solutions is also growing exponentially. There are a number of reasons why the cloud security industry is such a great opportunity for startups. First and foremost, the market is still relatively underdeveloped. This means that there is a lot of room for new players to come in and disrupt the status quo. Secondly, the industry is growing at an unprecedented rate. This provides startups with a large addressable market that they can tap into.

Apart from this, the global cloud security market presents a unique opportunity to build truly innovative and differentiated solutions. With data becoming increasingly distributed, traditional security approaches are no longer effective. Startups that are able to develop innovative solutions that can address these challenges stand to gain a significant competitive advantage.

Here are some of the hottest cloud security startups out there right now:

1. CloudKnox Security: CloudKnox is a cloud security startup that focuses on providing granular access control to cloud resources.

2. Evident.io: Evident.io is a cloud security startup that provides automated compliance monitoring for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform environments.

3. FortressIQ: FortressIQ is a robotic process automation (RPA) platform that can be used for various tasks, including security monitoring and incident response.

4. Lacework: Lacework is a cloud security startup that offers a unified platform for securing public and private clouds.

5. ShapeSecurity: ShapeSecurity is a cloud security startup in the global cloud security market that specializes in application security, specifically web and mobile applications.

6. Netskope: Netskope is a leader in cloud security, offering a comprehensive platform that provides visibility and control over all cloud activity. Their solution helps organizations prevent data leaks, block malware, and comply with industry regulations.

7. CloudPlugs: CloudPlugs provides a secure gateway for connecting devices and applications to the cloud. Their solution helps organizations securely connect to and manage devices in the cloud, while also providing real-time visibility into device activity.

8. Alert Logic: Alert Logic is a leading provider of Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) solutions in the cloud security market. Their offerings include intrusion detection and protection, malware detection and removal, and log management. Their solutions help organizations secure their data and meet compliance requirements.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/cloud-security-market

Top Players in Global Cloud Security Market

  • Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan)

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

  • McAfee, Inc. (US)

  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US)

  • Check Point Software Technologies (Israel)

  • Microsoft Corporation (US)

  • IBM Corporation (US)

  • Splunk Inc. (US)

  • Alphabet Inc. (US)

  • Amazon.com (US)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Green Technology And Sustainability Market

Global Security Analytics Market

Global Influencer Market

Global Data Center Market

Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Latest Stories

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • NHL to use digital advertising on boards for 2022-23 season

    Every single 2022-23 NHL game will feature new digitally enhanced dasherboards as part of league's latest effort to boos ad-related revenue.

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Will OG Anunoby's role expand in the 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse has encouraged OG Anunoby to bring the ball up in transition and seek out more offence for himself. With that said, what kind of season can we expect from the 24-year old. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Frankie Lasagna back in the kitchen at Italian restaurant after viral baseball moment

    TORONTO — Of all the days for Frankie Lasagna's pizza cook to miss work, a sick day on Thursday was less than ideal. Lasagna was busy preparing for dinner service at his Toronto restaurant while juggling a steady stream of media requests throughout the day after his viral moment at Rogers Centre a night earlier. "I have to make pizzas today, which is not a problem, but it's just a lot more hectic (with) everything that happened last night," Lasagna said with a laugh when reached by phone. Video

  • Canada, U.S. to play women's hockey Rivalry Series game in Nevada

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Canada and the U.S will meet in a women's hockey Rivalry Series game Dec. 15 in Henderson, Nev. The game announced Monday by USA Hockey will be the fourth in a seven-game series between the two countries. The series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later by another game in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S. will host Canada on Nov. 20 in Seattle followed by the game at the The Dollar Loan Center in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson. Dates and locations for the rem

  • Kulak's winner leads Oilers past Flames in 2-1 victory

    EDMONTON — Fans in Edmonton were celebrating seeing Connor McDavid make it to the final whistle as much as getting a victory on Friday. Brett Kulak scored the game winner as the veteran-laden Edmonton Oilers earned a 2-1 pre-season win over the rival Calgary Flames. But it was the scare late in the second period that had the entire stadium holding its collective breath. McDavid collided hard with teammate Evander Kane in the neutral zone and was slow to get up. However, McDavid returned to finis