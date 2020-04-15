Cloud Security & Data Protection for Healthcare SaaS Whitepaper Available

Palette and Project Hosts have published the 16 operating procedures and best practices healthcare organizations require when providing secure AP automation and Purchase to Pay SaaS

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / Palette and Project Hosts have published a whitepaper outlining the 16 operating procedures and best practices healthcare organizations require for offering secure AP Automation and Purchase to Pay SaaS.

Many healthcare organizations are digitally transforming their operations by deploying state-of-the-art technologies for fraud prevention, business processes improvement, regulatory compliance, and spend management. One target of the technology is to eliminate paper processes and lengthy approval cycles with accounts payable automation.

Palette and Project Hosts have made available SecureCloud P2P, an ultra-secure AP Automation and Purchase to Pay cloud service for healthcare companies. The two companies came together to design and deploy both private and public cloud environments offering unparalleled uptime, infrastructure, security, compliance, and support.

"Healthcare organizations have specific demands for security," said Michael Cichy, Palette Software, "which includes standards and certifications in their cloud management such as HITRUST and HIPAA."

SecureCloud P2P offers healthcare companies a secure platform for AP Automation and Purchase to Pay. The platform enables companies to capture vendor invoice data, process invoices with an approval workflow, automatically match POs, automate purchase requisitions and more.

Following a risk-based approach with multiple layers of security and best practices, SecureCloud P2P's host environment encompasses a set of 16 necessary operating procedures and practices that continuously evolve according to industry trends and regulatory policies.

To get your copy of the whitepaper outlining these procedures and practices, go to

https://www.palettesoftware.com/whitepaper/saas-security-standards-for-healthcare/

About Palette Software

Palette Software is a market-leading vendor of financial process automation for domestic and global corporations. Palette solutions automate the connecting and matching of purchase orders, invoices and contracts, on-premise or in the cloud. Customers experience significant and measurable cost savings, productivity gains and operational excellence. Palette solutions are GDPR compliant and optimize financial management for more than 4,000 customers in 50+ countries. With 25 years of experience, Palette and its partners offer automation solutions for organizations of all sizes worldwide.

palettesoftware.com

About Project Hosts

Project Hosts implements security and compliance on Microsoft Azure for the US Federal government, healthcare organizations, financial institutions and commercial enterprise. Project Hosts' pre-audited environments give organizations turnkey compliance for their applications, removing a key barrier to migration from on-premise deployments into Azure.

Project Hosts environments hold certifications and authorizations from ISO 27001, HIPAA, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and the DoD, including a DoD IL5 PATO. Project Hosts is just 1 out of 7 companies to achieve this authorization.

Healthcare organizations, federal, state and local government agencies, financial institutions and commercial enterprises rely on Project Hosts to ensure they have a cloud solution that meets their business needs, their budget and most importantly, protects their organization, employees and data from unauthorized access or theft.

projecthosts.com

