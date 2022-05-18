Cloud Native Platforms Market - Exclusive Revenue Report with Forecast to 2030 | MDC Research

Cloud Native Platforms Market - Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MDC Research

Pune, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Native Platforms Market by type/solution, service, organization size, end-use verticals, and Region – Global Cloud Native Platforms Market Forecast to 2030, published by Market Data Centre, The Cloud Native Platforms Market is projected to grow at a solid pace during the forecast period. The presence of key players in the ecosystem has led to a competitive and diverse market. The advancement of digital transformation initiatives across multiple industries is expected to drive the worldwide Cloud Native Platforms Market during the study period.

This COVID-19 analysis of the report includes COVID-19 IMPACT on the production and, demand, supply chain. This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global Cloud Native Platforms Market from 2017-to 2021 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-to 2030 by region/country and subsectors. The report covers the revenue, sales volume, price, historical growth, and future perspectives in the Cloud Native Platforms Market.


Regional Analysis:

On the basis of Geography, the Global Cloud Native Platforms Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to hold a considerable share in the global Cloud Native Platforms Market. Due to increasing investment for research and development process and adoption of solutions in the region whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecasted period.

The growing number of Cloud Native Platforms Market players across regions is expected to drive market growth further. Moreover, increasing investments by prominent vendors in product capabilities and business expansion is expected to fuel the market during the study period. Many market players are finding lucrative opportunities in emerging economies like China and India, where the large populations are coupled with new innovations in numerous industries.

In deep ToC includes

233 – Tables

45 – Figures

300 – Pages


Report Covers:

  1. Market Assessment

  • Market Dynamics

  • Trends and Challenges

  • Drivers and Restrains

  • Regional and Industry Dynamics

  • Regulations and Compliance

  1. Technology Assessment

  • Key Innovations

  • Adoption Trends and Challenges

  • Deployment Trends

  • Industry Applications

  1. Vendor Assessment

  • Product Breadth and Capabilities

  • Technology Architecture

  • Competitive Differentiation

  • Price/Performance Analysis

  • Strategy and Vision


Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Geographic Scope
1.4. Years Considered: Historical Years – 2017 & 2020; Base Year – 2021; Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030
1.5. Currency Used
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1. Research Framework
2.2. Data Collection Technique
2.3. Data Sources
2.3.1. Secondary Sources
2.3.2. Primary Sources
2.4. Market Estimation Methodology
2.4.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2. Top-Down Approach
2.5. Data Validation and Triangulation
2.5.1. Market Forecast Model
2.5.2. Limitations/Assumptions of the Study
3. ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY
4. MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT
4.1. Overview
4.2. Drivers
4.3. Barriers/Challenges
4.4. Opportunities
5. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
6. PRICING ANALYSIS
7. SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
8. MARKET SIZING AND FORECASTING
8.1. Global - Cloud Native Platforms Market Analysis & Forecast, By Region
8.2. Global - Cloud Native Platforms Market Analysis & Forecast, By Segment
8.2.1. North America Cloud Native Platforms Market, By Segment
8.2.2. North America Cloud Native Platforms Market, By Country
8.2.2.1. US
8.2.2.2. Canada
8.2.3. Europe Cloud Native Platforms Market, By Segment
8.2.4. Europe Cloud Native Platforms Market, By Country
8.2.4.1. Germany
8.2.4.2. UK
8.2.4.3. France
8.2.4.4. Rest of Europe (ROE)
8.2.5. Asia Pacific Cloud Native Platforms Market, By Segment
8.2.6. Asia Pacific Cloud Native Platforms Market, By Country
8.2.6.1. China
8.2.6.2. Japan
8.2.6.3. India
8.2.6.4. Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
8.2.7. Rest of the World (ROW) Cloud Native Platforms Market, By Segment
8.2.8. Rest of the World (ROW) Cloud Native Platforms Market, By Country
8.2.8.1. Latin America
8.2.8.2. Middle East & Africa

ToC can be modified as per clients' business requirements*


Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How does our product and services portfolio compare to leading competitors?

  • What are the key developments in customer demand given the changing economy?

  • What are the new pricing and consumption models in the marketplace and how should we align our portfolio?

  • What are the key decision drivers for services buyers?

  • How can we accelerate our bidding process?

  • What is the potential of the Cloud Native Platforms Market?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Cloud Native Platforms Market?

  • What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Cloud Native Platforms Market?

  • What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Cloud Native Platforms Market?

  • Which region has the highest investments in Cloud Native Platforms Market?

  • What are the latest research and activities in Cloud Native Platforms Market?

  • Who are the prominent players in Cloud Native Platforms Market?

  • What is the potential of the Cloud Native Platforms Market?

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Cloud Native Platforms Market. The MDC CompetetiveScape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's CompetitiveScape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's CompetitiveScape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency.Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.

Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.


Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Report Coverage

Cloud Native Platforms Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Cloud Native Platforms Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Cloud Native Platforms Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.

About MDC:

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses.These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry.The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients’ ideas.

CONTACT: Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited) Office 808, Amar Business Park, S.No. 105, Baner Road, Pune 411045, India Email: sales@marketdatacentre.com Phone: +1-916-848-6986 (US) Website: https://www.marketdatacentre.com/


