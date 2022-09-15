Cloud Gaming Market to reach US$ 10.5 Bn in 2027

Stratview Research

The global cloud gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period to reach a value of US$ 10.5 Bn in 2027, reports Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Cloud Gaming Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

This report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

The report also analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the global cloud gaming market is driven by a host of factors. Few of them are mentioned below –

A surge in the number of internet users and consumer spending, which has been increasing year on year.

Expected growth in 5G infrastructure to drive the demand for the cloud gaming market by reducing latency issues when streaming video games.

The ongoing shift from consoles to cloud-based gaming.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Global Cloud Gaming Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Streaming Type – Video streaming and File streaming

By Device Type – PC & Laptops, Smartphones, Smart TVs, and Gaming Consoles.

By Genre Type – Puzzles & Social Games, Adventure & Sports, and Arcade.

By Gamer Type – Casual Gamers, Hardcore Gamers.

By Region - North America (The USA and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, The UK, and Others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia (SEA), and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East, and Others).

Market Insights

Cloud Gaming Market by Streaming Type -

Based on the streaming type, Video streaming is likely to remain the bigger demand generator for cloud gaming platforms in the foreseen future. The key factors driving the segment's dominance are on-demand streaming requirements as well as the ability to be effective for shorter periods of play.

Cloud Gaming Market by Device Type -

Based on the device type, Smart TVs remain at the nucleus for all the leading market stakeholders serving the cloud gaming industry.

A smart TV provides better gaming experience to its gamers with the features such as 4K display and better feasibility in using cloud gaming platforms with the help of a controller.

Partnerships with smart TV manufacturers, OTT providers, and setup box providers to reach several cloud gaming users are likely to provide market stakeholders with enormous growth potential. It is also anticipated that Smart TV will remain the most preferred device type in the cloud gaming market in the foreseen future.

Cloud Gaming Market by Genre Type -

Based on the genre type, puzzles & social games are the most widely played category on cloud gaming platforms, as players choose to play these games with their friends in order to socialise with them, implying that the market for puzzles & social games is rising.

In addition, comprehending the game takes less time in this category.

Cloud Gaming Market by Gamer Type -

Based on the gamer type, casual gamers dominate the market, whereas hardcore gamers continue to prefer console gaming. Casual gamers prefer cloud gaming because it is more cost-effective.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for cloud gaming over the forecast period. The region is also likely to witness healthy market growth in the coming years. Japan, India, and South-east Asia are the preferred destinations of gaming companies to expand in Asia. Below are some instances –

The leading player of the market, Sony Corporation is having expansion plans in the region.

Already existing 5G infrastructure in countries such as Malaysia and Thailand are creating healthy demand for the cloud gaming market.

Partnership between Blacknut and Celcom telecommunication

Tencent to launch its cloud gaming platform in the south-east Asian countries.

Development of 5G infrastructure in the key Asian economies such as India and China.

COVID-19 Impact on the Cloud Gaming Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

The cloud gaming market is gradually consolidating with major companies performing mergers & acquisitions to quickly gain the leading position and to tap growing opportunities in this rapidly expanding market.

The supply chain of the cloud gaming industry comprises cloud computing providers, game developers, cloud gaming providers, telecommunication partners and end-users. Major players are striving hard to integrate vertically to gain competitive edge in the market.

The following are some of the key players in the cloud gaming market:

Sony Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Inc.

Ubitus K.K.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Cloud Gaming Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

