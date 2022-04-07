Cloud DX partners with Sheridan College on Medical Metaverse Research and Development

Developing the Clinic of the Future, Cloud DX work to be supported by Sheridan College through federal grant

News in Summary

  • Funding awarded for mobile and machine learning healthcare innovation projects

  • Supports commercialization of patented Cloud DX technology for the Medical Metaverse

  • Research partnership between Sheridan's CMI and Cloud DX's eXtended Reality division, Cloud XR

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) (OTCQB:CDXFF), leading Virtual Care platform provider, will partner with Sheridan College (the grant recipient) on a project with Cloud XR, the company's eXtended Reality division, to further develop the Clinic of the Future, an augmented reality (AR) platform. This is made possible through the support of a Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) Applied Research and Technology Partnership (ARTP) non-dilutive funding grant. As a key industry partner, Cloud DX will work with Sheridan College who will conduct a portfolio of applied research projects in Mobile Health and Health and Machine Learning.

Cloud XR's Clinic of the Future demonstrates how its patented Vitaliti™ continuous monitoring device displays real-time patient information in the form of 3-D holographic images. The Clinic of the Future is the Medical Metaverse in action, a fully remote, touchless, seamless method enabling healthcare professionals to interact with patients.

Dr. Sonny Kohli, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder at Cloud DX states: "Improving healthcare is important to everyone, we all use it throughout our lives, and advancement in healthcare and medicine is only possible through innovation. Working with partners such as Sheridan's Center for Mobile Innovation is essential to push the industry into the future. At Cloud DX working with leaders such Dr. Edward Sykes helps bring our inventions to life and supports our commercialization of new healthcare devices, such as our patented Vitaliti™. This NSERC funding not only recognizes Canadian technology leadership like our partnership, more importantly it advances the MedTech industry - one where virtual and remote care, AI, and Augmented Reality are embedded throughout; the Medical Metaverse. Think about it, a leading specialist can now examine a patient on the other side of the world, its limitless. The Medical Metaverse will improve access to healthcare, create more efficiencies, lead to better patient outcomes, and much more."

About the Sheridan Centre for Mobile Innovation

The Sheridan Centre for Mobile Innovation (CMI) creates innovative solutions to industry-relevant challenges, in close collaboration with industry, community, and academic partners. CMI uses leading technologies in its research including: mobile, Artificial Intelligent/Machine Learning/Deep Learning, wearable computing, augmented/virtual reality/mixed reality and Internet of Things. Please visit: cmi.sheridancollege.ca. For more information on research and innovation at Sheridan, please visit research.sheridancollege.ca.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and was named a "New Innovator 2022" by Canadian Business magazine. Cloud DX is an exclusive virtual care partner to Medtronic Canada and Equitable Life.

Cloud DX Investor Sitehttps://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For media inquiries please contact:

Janine Scott
Marketing Lead
888-543-0944
janine.scott@CloudDX.com

For investor inquiries please contact:

Jay Bedard
Cloud DX Investor Relations
647-881-8418
jay.bedard@CloudDX.com

SOURCE: Cloud DX Inc.



