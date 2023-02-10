Cloud Discovery Market Size [2023] - Latest Report Researches the Industry Growth, Type & Application, Key Region Development, Key Players, Revenue and Gross Margin, Market Shares, Industry Demand and Company Profiles are Presented.

Pune, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cloud Discovery Market (2023-2028) research report represents a detailed overview of the current market situation and forecasts till 2028. The study is perhaps a perfect mixture of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges, and competition the industry faces alongside gap analysis and new opportunities available and trends within the Cloud Discovery Market. Further, this report gives the Cloud Discovery Market size, recent trends, growth, share, development status, market dynamics, cost structure, and competitive landscape. The research report also includes the present market and its growth potential in the given period of forecast. An exhaustive and professional study of the global Cloud Discovery market report has been completed by industry professionals and presented in the most particular manner to present only the details that matter the most. The report mainly focuses on the most dynamic information about the global market.

The global Cloud Discovery market size is projected to reach US$ 1387.9 million by 2028, from US$ 722.5 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2022-2028.

Global Cloud Discovery Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

  • Solutions

  • Services

Applications: -

  • BFSI

  • Healthcare and Life Sciences

  • Telecommunication and ITES

  • Retail and Consumer Goods

  • Government and Public Sector

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Manufacturing

  • Transportation and Logistics

  • Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

  • North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

  • The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

  • BMC

  • Servicenow

  • Puppet

  • Mcafee

  • Cisco

  • Qualys

  • Ciphercloud

  • Zscaler

  • Netskope

  • ASG

  • Alienvault

  • Certero

  • Connectwise

  • Iquate

  • Movere

  • Nephos Technologies

  • Nuvalo

  • Perpetuuiti

  • Virima

  • Kaspersky

  • Palo Alto Networks

  • Twistlock

Key Benefits of Cloud Discovery Market Research: -

  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

  • Recent industry trends and developments

  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

  • Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

  • Overview of the regional outlook of the Cloud Discovery Market

TOC of Cloud Discovery Market Research Report: -

1 Report Overview

  1.1 Study Scope
    1.2 Market Analysis by Type
        1.2.1 Global Cloud Discovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
        1.2.2 Solutions
        1.2.3 Services
    1.3 Market by Application
        1.3.1 Global Cloud Discovery Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
        1.3.2 BFSI
        1.3.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences
        1.3.4 Telecommunication and ITES
        1.3.5 Retail and Consumer Goods
        1.3.6 Government and Public Sector
        1.3.7 Media and Entertainment
        1.3.8 Manufacturing
        1.3.9 Transportation and Logistics
        1.3.10 Others
    1.4 Study Objectives
    1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

  2.1 Global Cloud Discovery Market Perspective (2017-2028)
    2.2 Cloud Discovery Growth Trends by Region
        2.2.1 Cloud Discovery Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
        2.2.2 Cloud Discovery Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
        2.2.3 Cloud Discovery Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
    2.3 Cloud Discovery Market Dynamics
        2.3.1 Cloud Discovery Industry Trends
        2.3.2 Cloud Discovery Market Drivers
        2.3.3 Cloud Discovery Market Challenges
        2.3.4 Cloud Discovery Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

  3.1 Global Top Cloud Discovery Players by Revenue
        3.1.1 Global Top Cloud Discovery Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
        3.1.2 Global Cloud Discovery Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
    3.2 Global Cloud Discovery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
    3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cloud Discovery Revenue
    3.4 Global Cloud Discovery Market Concentration Ratio
        3.4.1 Global Cloud Discovery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
        3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cloud Discovery Revenue in 2021
    3.5 Cloud Discovery Key Players Head office and Area Served
    3.6 Key Players Cloud Discovery Product Solution and Service
    3.7 Date of Enter into Cloud Discovery Market
    3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Cloud Discovery Breakdown Data by Type

  4.1 Global Cloud Discovery Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
    4.2 Global Cloud Discovery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

5 Cloud Discovery Breakdown Data by Application

  5.1 Global Cloud Discovery Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
    5.2 Global Cloud Discovery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

