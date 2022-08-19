Cloud Bay Literary gets grant

THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Cloud Lake Literary received a financial boost from the provincial government this week.

The independent digital literary magazine out of Thunder Bay received $5,200 in funding from the Ontario Arts Council, an agency with the Ontario government.

Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland of the governing Conservative party announced the funding.

“I am pleased that an agency of our government is supporting the organization with a $5,200 grant to help with presenting, promoting and publication of written and oral Canadian literature,” said Holland, the parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, in a news release.

Cloud Lake Literary focuses on the artistic journey of writers and artists and the written word and images that are derived from them.

John Nagy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal