Cloud Analytics Market to Display Stunning CAGR of 20.9% from 2021 to 2028; SAS Institute Inc. Collaborated with Microsoft Corporation to Strengthen its Position: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·9 min read

Companies Profiled in the Market: Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micro Strategy Incorporated, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software, Teradata, TIBCO Software Inc., VMware, Inc.

Pune, India, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud analytics market size is projected to be at USD 86.15 billion in 2028. The market was USD 19.04 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be USD 22.84 billion in 2021. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Cloud Analytics Market, 2021-2028.”

As per our researchers, incorporating analytics solutions into cloud platforms has empowered corporations to attain better control over business processes and to remain competitive in the market. Moreover, amplified permeation of IoT and cloud computing is anticipated to lift the demand for cloud analytics solutions. Cloud analytics solutions endure impacting how organizations function, operate and utilize created data through their digital mediums.

Key companies functioning in the market are enthusiastically taking crucial initiatives to deliver distinguished and tailored solutions that will facilitate companies to ease their multi-cloud journey.

For example, in June 2020, Wipro Limited, which is a prominent consulting and technology company collaborated with IBM Corporation to aid Wipro clients to handle their mission-critical assignments and effortlessly transferring to multi-cloud platforms. Such initiatives by significant players are projected to reinforce their international trials and contribute to the growth of the market.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cloud-analytics-market-102248

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

• IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.)

• Hexaware Technologies Limited (Mumbai, India)

• Oracle Corporation (Texas, U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.)

• Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (California, U.S.)

• Salesforce.com, Inc. (California, U.S.)

• TIBCO Software Inc. (California, U.S.)

• SAS Institute Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)

• Teradata Corporation (California, U.S.)

• MicroStrategy Incorporated (Virginia, U.S.)

• The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (Texas, U.S.)

• SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

• Sisense (New York, U.S.)

• Atos (Bezons, France)

• Cloudera, Inc. (California, U.S.)

• Hitachi Vantara Corporation (California, U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation -

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

20.9 %

2028 Value Projection

USD 86.15 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 19.04 Billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Solution; Deployment; End-User; Regional;

Growth Drivers

Increased Demand of Analytics Solutions to Aid Growth.



Pitfalls & Challenges

Data Security Concerns Associated with Confidential Data to Hamper Growth


COVID-19 Outbreak to Enhance Acceptance of Cloud Solutions for Business Liveability

The spread of COVID-19 had a restrained influence on the worldwide market primarily. The development of IT infrastructure has decelerated owing to a decline in supply and decreased volume. Businesses that offer solutions and services were also estimated to witness a momentary strike. Nevertheless, usage of combined apps, analytics, safety solutions, and artificial intelligence (AI) were anticipated to upsurge in the second half of the year, 2020.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cloud-analytics-market-102248

Report Coverage

The report provides a thorough study of the market segments and detailed analysis of the market overview. A profound evaluation of the current market trends as well as the future opportunities is presented in the report. It further shares an in-depth analysis of the regional insights and how they shape the market growth. The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. It sheds light on the key players and their prominent strategies to stay in the leading position.

Segmentation

On the basis of solution, the global market is segregated into cloud business intelligence (BI) tools, enterprise information management, governance, risk, and compliance, enterprise performance management, analytics solutions, and others.

In terms of deployment, the global market is classified into public, private, and hybrid cloud.

On the basis of organization size, the market is categorized into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise.

In terms of region, the global market is further divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Based on industry, the market is bifurcated into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, research & education, and others.

Owing to the great consumer base and increasing competition in the market, the BFSI organizations are in a superior place to influence cloud-based technologies for refining their functioning proficiency and augment the client experience.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cloud-analytics-market-102248

Drivers and Restraints

Augmented Implementation of Business Intelligence (BI) Tools to Foster Market Growth

Over the last few years, business intelligence (BI) has achieved importance as structured and unstructured data has been shattered. Industries and businesses of all extents are applying amplified emphasis on executing business intelligence (BI) solutions into its business collections and consequently attain a competitive benefit.

Majority of the businesses are currently utilizing a modernized process that necessitates recognizing, assembling, conserving, and swapping a vast amount of data. For this data, BI solutions are applied in order to gain a speedy and modest business policy making procedure. This is expected to bolster the cloud analytics market growth in the forthcoming years.

Regional Insights

New Solution Developments to Boost Growth in North America

North America held the maximum cloud analytics market share in 2020 and is anticipated to uphold its supremacy over the mentioned time period. Moreover, prominent players in the region are implementing cloud based analytics solutions to satisfy customer demand for augmented data quality, improved incorporation, and data conception.

Asia Pacific is principally powered by the inaugural of data centres by principal suppliers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud among others, occasioning in the eradication of worries regarding data offshoring and safety breaks.

Europe held a considerable market share in 2020. Owing to enlarged expenses and a growing existence of corporations discovering the usage of AI and NLP technologies for various utilizations, leading countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom have crucial markets.

Competitive Landscape

Chief Companies to Advance Analytics Solutions to Satisfy Growing Demand by Users

Corporations functioning in the market such as Oracle Corporation, Teradata, IBM Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Google LLC, Hexagon Software, among others are fixated on creating and delivering effective cloud analytics solutions. Similarly, the escalated competition in the market is compelling service suppliers to concentrate on acquirement approach in order to reinforce their market positions.

Industry Development

June 2020: SAS Institute Inc., which is a principal technology company, collaborated with Microsoft Corporation to empower consumers to run their mission-critical SAS assignments on cloud.

Quick Buy - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102248

Table Of Content

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

  • Global Cloud Analytics Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Cloud Analytics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Solution (USD)

        • Cloud Business Intelligence (BI) Tools

        • Enterprise Information Management

        • Governance, Risk, and Compliance

        • Enterprise Performance Management

        • Analytics Solutions

        • Others

      • By Deployment (USD)

        • Public

        • Private

        • Hybrid

      • By Organization Size (USD)

        • Small & Medium Enterprises

        • Large Enterprises

      • By End-User (USD)

        • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

        • IT and Telecommunications

        • Retail and Consumer Goods

        • Healthcare and Life Sciences

        • Manufacturing

        • Research & Education

        • Others (Energy, Media & Entertainment, Etc.)

      • By Region (USD)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East & Africa

        • Latin America

TOC Continued…!

Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cloud-analytics-market-102248

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Remote Desktop Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), By End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Government, Manufacturing, Education, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

United States Property Management Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premises), By Application (Residential and Commercial), By End-User (Property Managers, Housing Associations, Real Estate Agents and Others), and Country Forecast, 2021-2028

Digital Twin Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Parts Twin, Product Twin, Process Twin, and System Twin), By Application (Aircraft Engine Design and Production, Space-Based Monitoring, Fleet Management, Vehicle Designing & Simulation, Medical Device Simulation, and Others), By End-Users (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Electronics & Electrical/Machine Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Home & Commercial, IT and Telecom, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Email Marketing Software Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Channel (Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Customers (B2C)), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Application (Email Lead Generation, Sales Reporting, Customer Management, and Others), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Identity and Access Management Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Component (Provisioning, Directory Service, Single Sign-On, Password Management, Advanced Authentication, Audit, Compliance and Governance), By Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premises), By Enterprise Size, By Vertical (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Retail & CPG, Government, Energy Utilities, Education, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences)& Regional Forecast 2021-2028

About Us: Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/cloud-analytics-market-9615


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sharks place embattled forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract

    Evander Kane’s time in the San Jose Sharks organization has come to an end.

  • Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft

    The St. John's Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft, complete with Canadian passports. Want to stop goals? Try towering goalkeeper Luka Gavran, a Hamilton native who stands between 6-5 and 6-6. Need to score goals? How about dangerous forward Tani Oluwaseyi of Mississauga, Ont., the 2019 Big East Offensive Player of the Year. Gavran and Oluwaseyi were part of a global Red Storm team that featured talent from Denmark, England, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sp

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • City will pursue other means of getting arena built, Calgary mayor says

    Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Wednesday the city will pursue other ways of getting a new downtown arena built after its deal with the Flames owners was officially terminated earlier this week. Construction was supposed to start on the $600-million arena in Victoria Park in early 2022 — but on Dec. 21, Gondek said she had been informed by the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) that it would not be proceeding with the project. In the days that followed, the Flames owners indicat

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Chris Boucher misses being teammates with Jonas Valanciunas: 'I owe a lot to JV'

    "He helped me a lot when I first got here. That was the first time I actually had to battle with somebody that was 100 pounds bigger than me. He definitely forged a mentality of not giving up.” Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Canadian freestyle skier Kingsbury wins World Cup gold for second straight day

    MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days. It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que. "It's good to get the nice 70th win on home soil, back to back," he said with a smile. Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points. Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a rep

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Former Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin joins LA Kings as senior advisor

    LOS ANGELES — Former Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin joined the Los Angeles Kings as a senior advisor, the team announced Sunday. "Marc brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our hockey operations staff and will be a valuable addition to our group,” said Rob Blake, the Kings general manager, in a statement. “We look forward to his contributions.” Bergevin was in his 10th season as Montreal’s GM when he was fired on Nov. 28. The Canadiens were a woeful 6-15-2 at the time.