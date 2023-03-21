This clothing retailer is leaving Arden Fair mall as another store expands in Sacramento

J. Crew in the Arden Fair mall is expected to close later this month.

The store is scheduled to shutdown Sunday, said Nathan Spradlin, the mall’s marketing director, in an email to The Bee.

“Due to the needs of a neighboring retailer to expand into a portion of the J. Crew space at Arden Fair, J. Crew has elected to vacate at this time,” Spradlin said.

Spradlin did not disclose which retailer that is. According to the Arden Fair directory map, J. Crew sits between Lululemon and an unlabeled space.

“(J. Crew has) done well in Sacramento” and it is “a retail partner we’d like to see back at Arden Fair in the future,” he said.

Lululemon, an athletic apparel company, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Arden Fair location is the only J. Crew in Sacramento. There is a J. Crew factory in Roseville.

Other locations:

After the Arden Fair location closes, the nearest J.Crew store will be roughly 70 miles away.

1524 Redwood Hwy, Corte Madera

845 Market St., San Francisco

