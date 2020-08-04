Ingenious clothing hack will save your too-tight clothes: 'I won't have to go shopping for a bit'

There’s nothing like a clothing hack that works and saves you money.

Tyler Wright, aka sir_tyler_wright_the_1st on TikTok, shared his simple trick for making a small shirt bigger. Wright’s method requires only a few household ingredients — and based on the results in the video, it actually works.

“First video,” Wright wrote in the caption. “This has saved me hundreds of dollars and I hope it helps you out as well!”

Wright starts off with a black T-shirt that fits him a bit snugly. Next he puts 1 tbsp. hair conditioner into a large bucket of warm water and blends the ingredients as thoroughly as possible. He soaks the shirt in the bucket for 30 minutes, then rinses the conditioner off. While the tee is still wet, he stretches the fabric until it’s the desired length and width. After letting it dry, he pops the shirt on and it looks totally transformed.

What was once snug around his chest and waist is now baggy all around. Perhaps what’s most impressive is that the shirt doesn’t look warped or distorted. It actually looks like it’s right off the rack.

Unsurprisingly, the helpful hack has already been viewed 3.6 million times on TikTok, even though it’s Wright’s very first post. Not a shabby way to launch your page.

“OK, so either my mom is gonna get real mad at me for ruining a shirt or I won’t have to go shopping for a bit,” one TikTok user wrote.

“It works! I do this sometimes,” another said.

“Guys, it works. I did this to my entire shirt wardrobe back in high school,” a third person added.

