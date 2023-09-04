CLOT Unveils Exclusive Air Jordan Jade 5 Low "20th Anniversary Edition"

Hong Kong-based streetwear brand CLOT has given us a glimpse of its latest creation: the Air Jordan Jade 5 Low "20th Anniversary Edition." This release is a milestone for the brand, as it's the first product available exclusively through its JUICESTORE rewards program, limited to just 250 pieces.

The Air Jordan Jade 5 Low White Silk features a glossy upper showcasing CLOT's iconic SILK ROYALE pattern, red laces, a silk red liner and jade-inspired details. Standout elements include jade-colored co-branding at the heels, glow-in-the-dark green outsoles and co-branded insoles.

To make this release even more special, CLOT has crafted each of the 250 pairs with a unique hardwood box, which feature brass-cut co-branded logo plates and an ornamental jade-like piece on top, making each pair a collector's treasure.

While access to this drop has concluded, more JUICE Reward Promotions are on the horizon—fans will be notified via CLOT's social channels.

