Clot Busting Drugs Market's Growth is Accelerating with Global Rise in Cardiovascular Diseases. Get More Detailed Analysis from Future Market Insights, Inc.

South Asia is estimated to grow with a CAGR rate of 6.0% in the forecast duration in the global clot busting drugs market. The global market for clot busting drugs is expected to grow during the next ten years because of an increasing need among pharmaceutical companies towards promptly treating heart attacks and strokes.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global clot busting drugs market is estimated to be around US$ 28.8 Bn in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of close to 7.3% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 58.4 Bn in 2032.

The global market for clot busting drugs is expanding rapidly as a result of rapid molecular and biological customization in the clot-busting drugs and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide coupled with an increasing elderly population. In the forecast years, the clot busting drugs market is expected to increase at a significant rate due to the growing need for clot busting drugs in the prevention of heart attacks and strokes.

As clot busting drugs are not reaching the consumers as per the asked demand due to lack of awareness and the side effects of the drugs, thus companies are introducing novel clot busting drugs with minimal side effects at reasonable costs. This is expected to significantly improve the adoption and consumption of clot-busting drugs. The rising product launches and approvals are expected to further contribute to the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Anticoagulants are the leading segment as a product, and hold approximately 36.7% market share in 2021, due to the rise in chronic diseases, the development of anticoagulant medicines has become more molecularly and biologically advanced, and emerging nations are increasingly using novel oral anticoagulants.

  • Pulmonary Embolism are the leading segment by indication, and held about 31.2% market share in 2021, owing to the increasing number of cancer patients and patients who have a family history of cardiovascular issues.

  • Injectable category is the leading segment in route of administration of drugs by holding more than half of the global market share owed to growing need for tools like safety syringes, prefilled syringes, and auto-injectors for the prevention of needle stick injuries.

  • Hospital Pharmacy is the leading distribution channel as of 2021, withholding about one third of the global market share by value due to wide range of product availability, convenience and patients’ reliance on hospitals for treatments.

  • By region, North America is leading in the global clot busting drugs market with 32.4% of the revenue share on 2021 and is expected to continue to do so with a projected CAGR rate of 8.0% during the forecasted years.

“Rising initiatives to promote health benefits of clot busting drugs, as well as the increasing awareness about the prevention of heart attacks and strokes is set to propel the sales of clot busting drugs devices across the globe,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

The market for clot busting drugs is quite competitive due to the presence of numerous local or regional players. The companies are concentrating on implementing different business strategies, such as product launches, drug development, and geographic expansions. For Instance:

  • In Dec 2021, Janssen Pharmaceutical received U.S. FDA approval for its oral anticoagulant called XARELTO (rivaroxaban). The drug was approved for 2 indications for pediatric category which includes prophylaxis of DVT or deep vein thrombosis resulting in pulmonary embolism.

  • AstraZeneca's Brilinta (ticagrelor) received FDA approval for its P2Y12 receptor antagonist, an oral, reversible drug that prevents platelet activation, in June 2020 to lower the risk of a stroke or a first heart attack in patients with high-risk of coronary artery disease (CAD).

Key Segments Covered in Clot Busting Drugs Industry Research

By Product:

  • Thrombolytic Drugs

  • Anti-Platelet Drugs

  • Anticoagulants

  • Others

By Indication:

  • Pulmonary Embolism

  • Deep Vein Thrombosis

  • Atrial Fibrillation

  • Others

By Route of Administration:

  • Oral

  • Injectable

By Distribution Channel:

  • Hospital Pharmacy

  • Drug Store

  • Online Pharmacy

  • Retail Pharmacy

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle-East and Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

TOC Continued…!

