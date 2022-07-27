Clot Buster Drugs Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027

ReportLinker

Segmented By Type (Fibrin Specific Drugs {Tissue Plasminogen Activator, Reteplase, Tenecteplase, Others} v/s Non-Fibrin Specific Drugs {Urokinase, Streptokinase, Plasminogen Activating Complex}), By Application (Myocardial Infarction, Pulmonary Embolism, Deep Vein Thrombosis, Acute Ischemic Strokes, Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Region.

The global clot buster drugs market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases and the surge in demand for effective pharmaceuticals for the immediate response to heart strokes.



Clot buster drugs are heart disease drugs that aid in the dissolution of blood clots caused by vein blockage, a common cause of strokes and heart attacks.Clot buster drugs, also known as thrombolytic therapeutics, are heart medications frequently administered under medical supervision in hospitals via intravenous injection.



The use of these drugs aids in the prevention of ongoing heart damage during a heart attack or deterioration due to an ischemic stroke.



In the next five years, the global clot buster drugs market is expected grow due to an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes.Stroke is the fifth most common cause of death in the United States.



The increasing number of strokes necessitates an immediate response to the situation, where clot buster drugs can help by dissolving the blood clot pooling in the veins, resulting in lower blood pressure.The population’s mortality rate is rising due to strokes, fueling the growth of the global clot buster drug market.



Furthermore, increasing ischemic stroke risks in the global population is expected to support the growth of the global clot buster drugs market over the next five years.



The global clot buster drugs market is segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on application, the market is divided into myocardial infarction, pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, acute ischemic strokes, and others.



The acute ischemic strokes are expected to hold the largest share in the global clot buster drugs market owing to the rising incidences of ischemic strokes among the global population.



Key players operating in the global clot buster devices market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, Eumedica Pharmaceuticals SA, SEDICO Pharmaceutical Company, Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Medac GmbH, Microbix Biosystems Inc, Crinos S.p.A., among others.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global clot buster drugs from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global clot buster drugs market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast the global clot buster drugs market based on type, application, distribution channel, region, and company.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global clot buster drugs market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global clot buster drugs market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global clot buster drugs market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global clot buster drugs market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global clot buster drugs market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global clot buster drugs market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• Clot Buster Drugs Market, By Type:

o Fibrin Specific Drugs

Tissue Plasminogen Activator

Reteplase

Tenecteplase

Others

o Non-Fibrin Specific Drugs

Urokinase

Streptokinase

Plasminogen Activating Complex

• Clot Buster Drugs Market, By Application:

o Myocardial Infarction

o Pulmonary Embolism

o Deep Vein Thrombosis

o Acute Ischemic Strokes

o Others

• Clot Buster Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Retail Pharmacies

o Hospital Pharmacies

o Online Pharmacies

• Clot Buster Drugs Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



