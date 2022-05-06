CLOT Adds "Jade" Details to Air Jordan 5 Low

CLOT is set to drop a new Jordan Brand collaboration, following its shiny silver Nike Dunk High release earlier this year. This time around, the duo has added "Jade" details to the Air Jordan 5 Low as a celebration of the brand's Chinese roots.

The kicks arrive with a black satin upper, which is contrasted with bold red details on the lacing system, tongue and sockliner, referencing the red strings that are often worn with jade ornaments. Meanwhile, jade-inspired elements are added to the caging on the sides, as well as the glow-in-the-dark outsole and beads on the shoelaces. Further highlighting the Chinese influence, the number 23 is embroidered in Chinese characters at the rear.

Accompanying the kicks, CLOT and Jordan Brand have created an apparel capsule comprised of a T-shirt, hoodie and sweatpants featuring elements from the AJ5. Jade-inspired details are splashed across the sweats, which are complete with red drawstrings.

Peep the kicks above and the apparel range below. The CLOT x Air Jordan 5, priced at $200 USD, will drop on May 14 on Juice's website in addition to stores in Shanghai (depending on COVID-19 measures) and Los Angeles, and special pop-ups in Hong Kong, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Hawaii. The tee is priced at $50 USD, the hoodie at $120 USD and the sweatpants at $100 USD.

