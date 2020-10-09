Closure of Kazabazua hardware store marks end of an era

A 135-year-old hardware store in western Quebec, kept in the same family since the 1880s, will close its doors for good this Saturday.

The shutting of Irwin's General Store in Kazabazua will close the book on a story that began five generations ago with the building of the Rideau Canal.

Joseph Irwin sailed from Ireland to Canada in the 1820s, finding work on the Rideau Canal locks construction project next to what is now the Château Laurier hotel.

Family lore has it that, to simplify his commute, Col. John By gave young Irwin a piece of land near the canal where he could build a shelter.

"He didn't like the property," explained Jim Irwin, 70, the man's great-great-grandson and current owner of Irwin's General Store. "It was too rocky to grow potatoes so he sold it, and that is now part of Parliament Hill."

The Irwin family purchased a canoe and paddled up the Gatineau River, with Joseph's son John eventually settling about 75 kilometres north in Kazabazua, Que.

In 1885, the family opened Irwin's General Store selling dry goods, hardware and everything needed for life in the Quebec bush.

Store filled with history

Knotted packets of paid invoices from the 1940s and a leather-bound ledger with entries for purchases from 1900-1902 still rest near the century-old desk where Irwin's ancestors once sat.

In 1973, when Jim Irwin was 23 and fresh out of Carleton University, he took over from his father and began a series of modernizations of the store which, at then time, contained a butcher counter and sold groceries alongside hardware.

When a rival store down the street burned down in the late 70s, Jim Irwin first supplied the merchant with lumber to rebuild, and then made a personal visit.

"I said, 'Ray, I've got a deal for you: buy all my groceries for half price. You'll have some stock and you won't have me as a competitor.'"

From that day on, Irwin refocused on hardware and building supplies.

Expert advice

Running an independent store almost entirely without computers and ordering from his suppliers' printed catalogs has made Irwin a seasoned hardware-tracking expert.

Customers have come to expect that if they roll out their blueprints on Irwin's desk, he will be able to calculate the needed cubic metres of concrete and the correct board-feet of lumber.

