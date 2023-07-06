Closing ticket offices is a cruel blow against the old and disabled

The closed and shuttered ticket office at Morecambe Station

I am going to ask you to kick up a bit of a stink. Perhaps on your own behalf, or perhaps for someone you know who is elderly or disabled. Or failing that, for your future self – who, if you live long enough, will one day crave a human arm to guide you safely from A to B.

The UK’s train operators are planning to close almost every station ticket office over the next three years. Just under 1,000 ticket offices will be converted into food or retail outlets, or in some cases flats, while staff will – we are assured – wander the platforms providing roving assistance to passengers.

You don’t have to be disabled to know that this is a terrible idea. A ticket office is more than just a place to buy tickets. It is the first and most recognisable point of human contact in any transport hub. Because it is a manned post, it provides a sense of security and oversight. Everyone knows where to locate it (including all guide dogs, incidentally), and what we will find behind its plexiglass window: a paid professional, however surly, whose job it is to offer the kind of individual service that no algorithm can supply.

Now imagine that you are elderly or disabled. Perhaps, like my mother, you are both: old enough to be going blind. You can’t drive anymore, so you must get the train. But you can’t buy a ticket on an app or a website, because you can’t see well enough. You can’t even use the ticket machines in the station, because they have gone touchscreen, too.

In desperation, you might ask a passer-by for help. Disability charities warn that, since ticket offices began to close, there has been a huge increase in blind and elderly rail passengers giving their credit cards to strangers – not all of whom turn out to be good Samaritans.

Suppose you manage to get a ticket without being mugged – what next? You need assistance to make your way safely to the right platform, and then onto your train. But if the ticket office is closed, who should you ask? How are you supposed to find a staff helper if they are roaming around the station – especially if you are blind, or slow-moving or in a wheelchair?

Rail operators protest that only one in eight tickets is currently bought from a ticket office. But that’s a lot of tickets: 118,000,000 a year. It seems incredible to me that, in this era of ceaseless corporate virtue-signalling, the needs of disabled passengers should be so blithely brushed aside.

Getting about is hard enough already if you are not young or nimble. You have to plan ahead, and take circuitous routes in order to use stations with lifts and ramps. In London, the average commute of a wheelchair user is five times longer than that of an able-bodied passenger.

And now the rail companies want to strip away the last vestige of easily accessible help. Because they are private companies (albeit providing a public service), they have the legal wriggle-room to get away with it.

But we, the public, can at least voice our dismay. A three-week consultation process is underway. The charity Transport for All has created a template letter of objection (head to www.transportforall.org.uk),

to make it easier to create the necessary stink. We must preserve some humanity in the system; any of us may one day need it.

