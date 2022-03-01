ALM Brand A/S

Announcement no. 5/2022



Closing of sale of Alm. Brand Liv og Pension A/S

In continuation of company announcement no. 2/2022 of 3 February 2022 regarding the Danish FSA’s approval of Nordic I&P as owner of Alm. Brand Liv og Pension A/S, Alm. Brand is pleased to announce that closing of the sale has taken place today on 1 March 2022.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

First Vice President, Investor Relations Senior Investor Relations Officer

Mads Thinggaard Mikael Bo Larsen

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469 Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Press:

Head of Media Relations

Maria Lindeberg

Mobile no. +45 2499 8455





Attachment



