Closing of sale of Alm. Brand Liv og Pension A/S
Announcement no. 5/2022
Closing of sale of Alm. Brand Liv og Pension A/S
In continuation of company announcement no. 2/2022 of 3 February 2022 regarding the Danish FSA’s approval of Nordic I&P as owner of Alm. Brand Liv og Pension A/S, Alm. Brand is pleased to announce that closing of the sale has taken place today on 1 March 2022.
