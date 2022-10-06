Closing arguments set in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook trial

  • Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Jones was found liable last year by default for damages to plaintiffs without a trial, as punishment for what the judge called his repeated failures to turn over documents to their lawyers. The six-member jury is now deciding how much Jones and Free Speech Systems, Infowars’ parent company, should pay the families for defaming them and intentionally inflicting emotional distress. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
    1/7

    Newtown Shooting Infowars

    Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Jones was found liable last year by default for damages to plaintiffs without a trial, as punishment for what the judge called his repeated failures to turn over documents to their lawyers. The six-member jury is now deciding how much Jones and Free Speech Systems, Infowars’ parent company, should pay the families for defaming them and intentionally inflicting emotional distress. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Attorney Norm Pattis looks on during the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Waterbury, Conn., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
    2/7

    Newtown Shooting Infowars

    Attorney Norm Pattis looks on during the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Waterbury, Conn., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis, left, talks with attorneys Alinor Sterling and Norm Pattis at the bench during the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Waterbury, Conn., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
    3/7

    Newtown Shooting Infowars

    Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis, left, talks with attorneys Alinor Sterling and Norm Pattis at the bench during the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Waterbury, Conn., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Mark Barden wipes away tears after his testimony during the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The Barden family lost their son Daniel in the school shooting. (Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
    4/7

    Newtown Shooting Infowars

    Mark Barden wipes away tears after his testimony during the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The Barden family lost their son Daniel in the school shooting. (Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • David Wheeler, parent of Ben Wheeler, watches an Alex Jones Info Wars video played in court during the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Waterbury, Conn., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
    5/7

    Newtown Shooting Infowars

    David Wheeler, parent of Ben Wheeler, watches an Alex Jones Info Wars video played in court during the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Waterbury, Conn., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Erica Lafferty, daughter of Sandy Hook Principal Dawn Hochsprung, listens as both sides end their case during the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Waterbury, Conn., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
    6/7

    Newtown Shooting Infowars

    Erica Lafferty, daughter of Sandy Hook Principal Dawn Hochsprung, listens as both sides end their case during the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Waterbury, Conn., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Robbie Parker, parent of Emilie Parker, listens during the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Waterbury, Conn., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
    7/7

    Newtown Shooting Infowars

    Robbie Parker, parent of Emilie Parker, listens during the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Waterbury, Conn., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Jones was found liable last year by default for damages to plaintiffs without a trial, as punishment for what the judge called his repeated failures to turn over documents to their lawyers. The six-member jury is now deciding how much Jones and Free Speech Systems, Infowars’ parent company, should pay the families for defaming them and intentionally inflicting emotional distress. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
Attorney Norm Pattis looks on during the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Waterbury, Conn., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis, left, talks with attorneys Alinor Sterling and Norm Pattis at the bench during the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Waterbury, Conn., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
Mark Barden wipes away tears after his testimony during the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The Barden family lost their son Daniel in the school shooting. (Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
David Wheeler, parent of Ben Wheeler, watches an Alex Jones Info Wars video played in court during the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Waterbury, Conn., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
Erica Lafferty, daughter of Sandy Hook Principal Dawn Hochsprung, listens as both sides end their case during the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Waterbury, Conn., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
Robbie Parker, parent of Emilie Parker, listens during the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Waterbury, Conn., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
DAVE COLLINS and PAT EATON-ROBB
·3 min read

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury is expected to hear closing arguments Thursday in a trial to determine how much Infowars host Alex Jones should pay for persuading his audience that the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a hoax perpetrated to impose more gun control laws.

The six-person jury could begin deliberations by the day's end in the lawsuit, one of several filed against the conspiracy theorist by relatives of the 26 people killed in the mass shooting.

Since the trial began Sept. 13, all 15 plaintiffs in the Connecticut lawsuit have testified about being tormented for a decade by people who believed Jones' claims that the shooting never happened, and that the parents of the 20 slain children were “crisis actors.”

The plaintiffs said they have received death and rape threats, mail from conspiracy theorists that included photos of dead children, and had in-person confrontations with hoax believers. They sued Jones for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violating Connecticut’s unfair trade practices law by profiting off the hoax lies.

The people suing Jones and his company, Free Speech System, in the Connecticut case include the relatives of eight massacre victims, as well as an FBI agent who responded to the school.

Mark Barden, whose son Daniel was among the 26 victims, told the jury conspiracy theorists threatened to dig up the boy's grave to prove the shooting never happened.

“This is so sacrosanct and hallowed a place for my family and to hear that people were desecrating it and urinating on it and threatening to dig it up, I don’t know how to articulate to you what that feels like,” Barden told the jury. “But that’s where we are.”

Jones, whose show and Infowars brand is based in Austin, Texas, was found liable for defaming the plaintiffs last year. In an unusual ruling, Judge Barbara Bellis found Jones had forfeited his right to a trial as a consequence of repeated violations of court orders and failures to turn over documents to the plaintiffs' lawyers.

Jones took the stand for a contentious day of testimony, saying he was “done saying I'm sorry” for calling the school shooting a hoax.

Outside the courthouse and on his web show, he has repeatedly bashed the trial as a “kangaroo court" and an effort to put him out of business. He has cited free speech rights, but he and his lawyer were not allowed to make that argument during the trial because he already had been found liable.

Jones' lawyer, Norm Pattis, has been trying to limit any damages awarded to the victims' families and claimed the relatives were exaggerating their claims of being harmed.

In a similar trial in Texas in August, a jury ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million in damages to the parents of one of the children killed in the shooting, because of the hoax lies. A third such trial, also in Texas, involving two other parents is expected to begin near the end of the year.

Jones has said he expects the cases to be tied up in appeals for the next two years and has asked his audience to help him raise $500,000 to pay for his legal expenses. Free Speech Systems, meanwhile, is seeking bankruptcy protection.

Latest Stories

  • Cat breaks world record for tallest and gets mistaken for a panther: ‘This can actually scare people’

    ‘Once I explain that he’s a therapy cat and very friendly, people are thrilled to walk up to him,’ says the feline’s owner

  • The woman who says Herschel Walker paid for their abortion is also reportedly the mother of his child

    The woman who says Herschel Walker paid for their abortion is also reportedly the mother of his child

  • Ukrainian Military Reuses Captured Russian Artillery in Donetsk Oblast

    Ukrainian soldiers are reusing captured Russian artillery on the battlefield in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).RFE/RL reported that several pieces of equipment were captured after Russian troops retreated from the Kharkiv region during a Ukrainian counteroffensive.On October 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said dozens of settlements had been retaken by Ukrainian forces across the Kherson, Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions of Ukraine.According to RFE/RL, certain pieces of the captured equipment are like “trophies” to the Ukrainian forces as the country could not manufacture them itself.Footage published by the outlet on Wednesday, October 5, shows a captured self-propelled howitzer in action. “Let them feel the force of their own weapon,” a Ukrainian soldier says in the video. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.