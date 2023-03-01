Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial: Prosecutor gives closing argument

N'dea Yancey-Bragg, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Attorneys began their closing arguments Wednesday in the double murder trial of former South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh.

Murdaugh, 54, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection to the 2021 fatal shootings of his wife and son.

After listening to more than five weeks of testimony from over 70 witnesses — including Murdaugh himself — the jury traveled to the house where 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh were killed in June 2021, near dog kennels on the property. Murdaugh initially told police he was not at the kennels before finding the bodies there, but admitted in court his voice could be heard on a video taken on his son’s cellphone minutes before prosecutors believe the killings happened.

South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman has indicated he likely will not set a time limit on closing arguments and each side is expected to take about two hours. After attorneys deliver closing arguments, the prosecution will have one more opportunity to rebut any new claims introduced by the defense before the jury begins deliberating.

Prosecutor describes Murdaugh's 'means,' 'opportunity,' 'guilty acts'

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters argued Murdaugh had the means to kill his wife and son because "family weapons were used to commit this crime." The rifle and shotguns used to kill Maggie and Paul have not been found.

Waters then outlined the forensic timeline of the family's movements the day of the alleged murders based on cellphone records to show Murdaugh had the opportunity to kill his family. Just before 8:45 p.m, a video was recorded on Paul's phone that captured Murdaugh's voice, which Waters said placed him "at the scene of crime when the murders occurred."

Waters said that Murdaugh only admitted to lying to investigators about his whereabouts at the time of the killings because witnesses testified that his voice could be heard on the video.

"Why in the world would an innocent, reasonable father and husband lie about that?" Waters asked. "Even if you give him the benefit of the doubt, his story doesn't make sense."

Just after 9 p.m, Murdaugh's phone showed he took hundreds of steps and mad several short calls before driving to his mother's home, which Waters said was an attempt to create an alibi.

"He's got to compress those timelines so that it would convince whoever down the road that he could not have done this," Waters said. "He's manufacturing an alibi. He's smart, he's a good lawyer."

Waters replayed videos of Murdaugh's interviews with law enforcement and said his actions after killings, including lying to investigators, showed he had a "guilty conscience ."

Prosecution: Murdaugh faced 'gathering storm' before alleged murders

Waters started his closing argument by walking through a timeline of Murdaugh's legal troubles and alleged financial crimes in the years leading up to the murders, arguing Murdaugh killed his family to stop the "gathering storm" from ruining his family's legacy and successful law practice.

Evidence showed Murdaugh began stealing more money after a fatal 2019 boat crash involving his son Paul and he was confronted by his law firm just days before a hearing was scheduled in the boat case, Waters said. Murdaugh's family was also "watching him like a hawk" due to Murdaugh's opioid addiction, Waters said.

“As all these pressures were mounting, the defendant killed Maggie and Paul," Waters said. “The forensic timeline puts him there, the use of his family weapons corroborates that and his lies and guilty actions afterwards confirms it."

Waters said Murdaugh's plan worked: He was able to borrow more money from his partners and the bank and the boat case hearing "went away." But shortly after he was confronted again and forced to resign in September, Waters said Murdaugh became "a victim again," referencing a plan Murdaugh orchestrated to arrange his own death.

"When accountability is at his door, he was a victim again," Waters said. "He will do anything to keep that hamster wheel going and to avoid accountability and he's been doing it for over 10 years."

Prosecution presents evidence; defense tries to create reasonable doubt

Throughout the trial, prosecutors presented many pieces of circumstantial evidence to support their claim that Murdaugh killed his family to gain sympathy and buy time to cover up alleged financial crimes that were about to be discovered. Murdaugh’s attorneys argued the state's motive is illogical and called witnesses who suggested there were two shooters and criticized the investigation.

Murdaugh took the stand in his own defense last week and repeatedly denied killing his family, but admitted to lying to investigators, citing his distrust for local law enforcement and paranoia induced by drug addiction. Murdaugh, who is separately facing more than 100 other criminal charges, also admitted to stealing money from clients and orchestrating a botched assisted suicide scheme.

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office is seeking life in prison if Murdaugh is convicted. Regardless of the outcome of this trial, Murdaugh remains jailed on $7 million bond on the other charges he faces.

Contributing: Michael DeWitt, Jr., Greenville News

Contact Breaking News Reporter N'dea Yancey-Bragg at nyanceybra@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @NdeaYanceyBragg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live coverage Alex Murdaugh trial: Prosecutor gives closing argument

