Fill your closet with Nordstrom Presidents Day deals on Free People, AllSaints, Ugg and Zella

Get some fresh fashion in your home with these Nordstrom Presidents Day deals.

Presidents Day 2023 is finally here, which means it's the perfect time to find some amazing discounts on home and fashion essentials. If you're looking for something stylish to add to your closet or morning beauty routine, you can't beat the selections and prices at Nordstrom. Now those prices are even better thanks to Presidents Day deals on top-rated brands like Free People, AllSaints, Ugg, Mac Cosmetics and more.

Shop the Nordstrom sale

Right now, you can save up to 50% across all categories at the Nordstrom winter sale. With tons of clearance items already discounted by as much as 50%, this Presidents Day sale is the perfect time to update your closet! From boots and winter dresses to athletic attire and home décor, there’s no shortage of seasonal savings.

10 best Presidents Day deals at Nordstrom

Best women's shoe and clothing deals at Nordstrom

This Free People top keeps you warm in the winter and it's on sale right now at Nordstrom.

Best men's shoe and clothing deals at Nordstrom

Shop this Nordstrom sale for price cuts on men's shoes and clothing from Ugg, Zella and more.

Best beauty deals at Nordstrom

Update your morning routine with these Nordstrom beauty deals.

Best home deals at Nordstrom

This baking dish is one of many great home essentials on sale at Nordstrom this Presidents Day.

When is Presidents Day 2023?

Presidents Day is today, February 20! The federal holiday historically occurs on the third Monday in February.

When do Presidents Day 2023 sales start?

While Presidents Day 2023 is officially here, several retailers will extend their major sales after the federal holiday. In years past, the majority of sales were live the Friday before Presidents Day proper and ran through the weekend. We suggest shopping today if you want to score the absolute best deals.

What should you buy at Nordstrom?

If you want to refresh your closet or home for 2023, these Nordstrom Presidents Day deals have all your shopping needs covered. We’re obsessing over the sale’s massive markdowns on winter wardrobe essentials, including snuggly and stylish sweaters, cute thermal tops, trendy boots and so much more. No matter your style, you’ll find plenty of sales on men’s and women’s fashion.

Apart from fashion savings, Nordstrom is also dishing out deep discounts on select home items. We found stunning savings on Staub baking dishes and Nordstrom sheet sets.

Shop the Nordstrom winter sale

Presidents Day 2023: Shopping guide

