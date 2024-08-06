“Closes the door” – Top source drops big Chelsea transfer news on elite target

One top transfer source has just dropped some big Chelsea transfer news regarding their hunt to sign a new striker this summer window.

The news on this all seemed to go off yesterday, and plans seemed to change as the day went on and things developed fast.

Chelsea have seemingly been back in to Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and been looking for a way to try and make that deal happen this window.

The news on that heated up over the weekend with many sources reporting that Chelsea were now looking to try and do some kind of swap deal due to Napoli wanting to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.

However, news then came out yesterday that Chelsea were now advancing to sign Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion. And following that, some suggestions that Chelsea will then try and sign both players.

Door closing on Osimhen

But top Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio is now claiming that with Chelsea getting closer to Samu Omorodion, this effectively closes the doors on Victor Osimhen’s transfer to the Blues.

Others have not closed the door on this one yet, but Di Marzio seems to be saying that Osimhen to Chelsea now becomes much more unlikely to happen with Omorodion the main target up top.

🚨 Chelsea are getting closer to Samu Omorodion , and this effectively closes the doors on Victor Osimhen's transfer to the Blues. (@DiMarzio) #CFC pic.twitter.com/1vzUIAzQI7 — Chelsea Dodgers (@TheBlueDodger) August 5, 2024

We will have to now just wait and see how this one plays out, but this will seemingly annoy Chelsea fans who will see yet another raw and inexperienced player come in, not cheap either, as apposed to an established option.