Take a Closer Look at the Women's Air Jordan 6 "Mint Foam"

Initially revealed as part of Jordan Brand's Spring 2022 retro lineup, we finally have an up-close look at the Air Jordan 6 "Mint Foam" via Instagram user @chickenwop_. White and "Pure Platinum" covers the majority of the upper while the titular shade arrives on the shoe's midsole, heel counter, outsole and rear Jumpman logo.

The Air Jordan 6 first hit shelves in 1991 and earned a special place in sneaker history as the silhouette worn by Michael Jordan as he earned his first NBA championship. Since then, the model has seen many buzz-worthy colorways and iterations including Aleali May's "Millennial Pink" and the women's exclusive "Tech Chrome."

The "Mint Foam" AJ6 releases March 22 via Nike and the SNKRS app, carrying a $200 USD price tag. The release follows Air Jordan 6 "Chinese New Year" and "Atmosphere" colorways.