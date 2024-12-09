A closer look at Tammy Beaumont’s record after 100 consecutive ODIs

Tammy Beaumont became the first England cricketer to play 100 consecutive one-day internationals in Sunday’s win over South Africa.

She is the third woman and the 18th player to achieve the feat worldwide and here, the PA news agency looks at her record.

Century club

Mithali Raj played a women’s record 109 consecutive ODIs for India (Nigel French/PA)

– Beaumont joins only former India captain Mithali Raj and South Africa’s Mignon du Preez in playing 100 consecutive women’s ODIs, with the England opener’s run stretching back over eight years to June 2016.

– Fifteen male players have achieved the notable feat, with India again holding the record thanks to Sachin Tendulkar’s 185 uninterrupted appearances between 1990 and 1998.

– Former Sri Lanka batter Mahela Jayawardene is unique in having two separate runs of over 100 games – 119 between May 1999 and March 2003 and then 122 from November 2005 to Christmas Eve 2009.

– Marcus Trescothick previously held the England record with 92 consecutive appearances from 2000 to 2004. Amy Jones’ run of 71 for the women’s team ended in July.

– Wicketkeeper Matthew Cross has played in Scotland’s last 101 ODIs, the longest ongoing sequence in the men’s game.

– Should Beaumont remain ever-present in the meantime, she will equal Raj’s record of 109 straight ODIs against India on July 19 next year before setting a new record of 110 three days later. She is in line to match Du Preez’s 101 in the series finale against South Africa on Wednesday.

Ton up for Tammy

Quite the achievement from Tammy Beaumont! 👑 Joining an exclusive club, being only the third woman ever to do so 👏 pic.twitter.com/FwzAnmcK0Q — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 9, 2024

– Beaumont’s current three-figure run began in a 2016 series against Pakistan, making 70 in a seven-wicket win at Leicester.

– She averages 43.69 since then, having batted in 97 of her 100 games and scored 3,932 runs.

– Beaumont’s 168 not out against Pakistan in the third of those 97 innings remains her best ODI score, one of 10 hundreds in that time in addition to 21 half-centuries.

– Her recall in June 2016 came after 23 previous ODI appearances in which she scored only 207 runs in 16 innings at an average of 17.25, with a top score of 44.

– England have won 66 of Beaumont’s 100 consecutive matches and lost 31, with three no-results.