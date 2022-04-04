Take a Closer Look at Stussy x Converse's Chuck 70 Hi

Following early rumors, more images of the anticipated Stussy x Converse Chuck 70 Hi have now surfaced.

As shared by sneaker insider @sneakertigger, the collaboration features the original Chuck 70 silhouette in its classic black-and-white palette. The black upper is highlighted with a Stussy-style star replacing the All-Star logo on the side. The streetwear label's branding is further found on the heel and tongue, accompanying Converse's logos. White topstitching details add a touch of contrast, as well as the black piping on the white midsole.

Scroll through the gallery above for a closer look at the Stussy x Converse Chuck 70 Hi and stay tuned as we learn more about the release.