A Closer Look at Rihanna’s Pregnancy Style So Far

If anyone has elevated maternity fashion as of late, it is Rihanna.

The singer-turned-businesswoman has continued to one-up herself when it comes to style during her pregnancy. She and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky revealed in January they were expecting their first child together.

While it seems many celebrities tend to hide or shield their baby bumps, Rihanna seems to have fully embraced her growing belly by wearing crop tops and more revealing pieces that show off her body.

Since the news broke, the singer has stepped out in some of her most memorable and bold looks to date, taking on red carpet events and Milan and Paris Fashion Week by storm.

In true Rihanna fashion, the pregnancy announcement came in the form of a glamorous street style photo shoot taken by celebrity photographer Diggzy on the streets of New York.

In the photos, Rihanna wore a bright pink puffer trenchcoat by Chanel and long, blue ripped jeans as she walked hand-in-hand with A$AP Rocky. She also wore a black jeweled belt by Chanel and had her hair in long curls, keeping her makeup look simple.

The pink Chanel coat is reportedly from the fashion house’s fall 1996 collection.

A few days after the reveal, the singer posted a photo of herself in an oversized sports jersey showing off her baby bump, as well as the images by Diggzy. “how the gang pulled up to black history month,” she captioned it.

In February, Rihanna uploaded another carousel of photos taken by Diggzy of herself in an all-black ensemble from head to toe, wearing a lace up bodysuit, tight black pants, a black puffer and black stiletto pumps embellished with jewelry.

During an event in Los Angeles celebrating Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, the singer appeared in a glittery look by The Attico, which was a sheer, shredded outfit that included a backless lime-green top and pink ombré pants.

That month, Rihanna uploaded another group of jaw-dropping photos of herself wearing a colorful fur coat over a tie-front leather top and blue denim jeans. She topped off the look with nude sandals and a camouflage trucker hat.

At Gucci’s ready-to-wear show in February, the style icon wore a latex and lace cropped top that showed off her growing baby bump, paired with black trousers with a dragon motif, a purple fur jacket and a mirror-embellished chainmail headpiece. She also accessorized with a tanzanite and aquamarine estate cross necklace from Briony Raymond.

During Paris Fashion Week, Rihanna continued her hot streak of fashion-forward styles by wearing a formfitting leather nude minidress by Off-White to the label’s fashion show, where she posed for pictures with A$AP Rocky. She paired the look with a Glenn Martens coat and Dior bag.

At the Dior show, the singer bared it all in a sheer black maternity lingerie dress, which she wore with black leather patent boots and accessorized with layered necklaces. She topped the look off with her hair half up, half down and a red lip.

