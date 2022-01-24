A Closer Look at Pharrell Williams' Custom Diamond-Encrusted Tiffany & Co. Sunglasses

Pharrell Williams, along with other A-list celebrities like Kanye West, Tyler, The Creator and more, attended NIGO's debut Fall/Winter 2022 collection for Kenzo at Galerie Vivienne on January 23.

Williams, in particular, wore an accessory that caught our eye, which was a pair of custom Tiffany & Co. sunglasses featuring 61 round diamonds of over 25 total carats. Two emerald-cut emeralds can be found on each side of the eyewear piece, while the rest of the body is made of 18k gold. The Grammy Award-winning artist styled his shades with an olive green hooded parka jacket over a Human Made pizza logo print tee, dark denim jeans and a baker boy hat from the brand's new range.

Take a closer look at the custom sunglasses above and below.