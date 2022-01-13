Take a Closer Look at the Nike Air Trainer 1 SP "Honeydew"

    Take a Closer Look at the Nike Air Trainer 1 SP "Honeydew"

    Take a Closer Look at the Nike Air Trainer 1 SP "Honeydew"

    Take a Closer Look at the Nike Air Trainer 1 SP "Honeydew"

    Take a Closer Look at the Nike Air Trainer 1 SP "Honeydew"

    Take a Closer Look at the Nike Air Trainer 1 SP "Honeydew"

    Take a Closer Look at the Nike Air Trainer 1 SP "Honeydew"

    Take a Closer Look at the Nike Air Trainer 1 SP "Honeydew"

YeEun Kim
·1 min read

Apart from its usual Air Force 1 and Dunk releases, Nike seems to be slowly expanding its Air Trainer 1 SP offerings. The silhouette is set to arrive in a "Honeydew" colorway alongside a "Coriander" version that was revealed last month.

The Air Trainer 1 was previously set for a collaboration with Travis Scott, which has been postponed indefinitely due to the tragic Astroworld incident. The sneaker initially made its debut in 1987 and was loved for its versatility that allows the shoe to be worn for a variety of activities.

The upcoming pair features a cool-toned color palette, with shades of blue and gray seen on the leather, synthetic and mesh upper. The kicks are highlighted with a midfoot strap dressed in a mauve hue, while fluorescent green Swooshes add contrast to the laterals.

Take a closer look above. The Nike Air Trainer 1 SP “Honeydew” will release in the coming months.

