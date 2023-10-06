Take a Closer Look at Miu Miu and New Balance's Forthcoming Collab

Once again teased on the runway at Miu Miu's SS24 Paris Fashion Week show, another New Balance collaboration is coming.

This time, Miu Miu draws inspiration from New Balance's classic 530 sneakers, with its own iteration dubbed the 530 SL. Offering a deconstructed, ultra-flat and light build, the sneakers arrive in brown and beige colorways, complete with a panelled suede upper and Miu Miu branding across the tongue.

Pictured with white, orange, brown and yellow laces, the collaborative kicks mark the third time that Miu Miu has teamed up with New Balance and follows the duo's previous 574 collaboration, which landed in SS22 in "Colonial White," "Royal Blue" and "Beige" followed by updated iterations in "Cognac," "Blue" and "Blanched White" for FW23.

Take a closer look at the collaboration above, with an official release date and pricing info set to land in the coming weeks.

In other footwear news, Crocs just dropped a Classic Cowboy Boot and it releases this fall.