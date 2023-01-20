Take a Closer Look at the JJJJound x New Balance 991

UPDATE (January 19, 2023): Montréal-based design studio JJJJound has revealed another look at its upcoming release with New Balance.

The collaborative 991, as spotted earlier, arrives with suede panels on the upper in an earthy gray shade. The "N" logo on the sides offers a touch of contrast in black, while a darker brown color is added to the overlays complementing the mesh base. The kicks are complete with "991" branding on the tongue.

Take a peek down below and stay tuned as we learn more about the release date.

ORIGINAL STORY (November 17, 2022): As New Balance nears the release of its 991 collaboration with JJJJound, more images of the anticipated sneaker have now surfaced.

Previously spotted in a gray colorway, the kicks are now seen in a brown iteration. In usual JJJJound fashion, the design maintains a simple, minimalist aesthetic throughout, arriving with a gray mesh base on the upper. Suede overlays in tan and brown are seen throughout at the heel, toe box, lacing system and more, while the "N" logo offers a touch of contrast in black. The tongue is adorned with the New Balance 991 branding, while JJJJound's logo is stamped onto the rear. The designs are rounded out with a translucent air sole.

Take a closer look at the upcoming JJJJound x New Balance 991 above and stay tuned as we learn more about its release.

Aside from the 991, JJJJound and New Balance are working on a new 990v3 release following up on the initial "Brown/Black" iteration. Elsewhere, the Montréal brand worked with Tekla on a bedding collection earlier this fall while joining forces with PUMA on a China exclusive Suede sneaker. As for New Balance, the footwear giant recently dropped a collab with Mowalola.