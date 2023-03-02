Take a Closer Look at Jacquemus' Immersive Paris Pop-Up

The king of immersive pop-ups is back, and this time he's inviting you to Paris to explore his obsessions.

Located in the city's iconic Galeries Lafayette, Simon Porte Jacquemus draws from the brand's past showcases and distinctive aesthetic to create an experiential space for all to explore. Comprising a series of immersive installations alongside a photo booth, flower store and coffee shop, the pop-up space enables visitors to experience the brand in its most tactile form.

Upon entering the location, attendees are greeted by a giant Bambino handbag signalling them towards a vibrant selection of the brand's best-selling bags available for purchase, including the Bisou shoulder bag and micro Chiquito bags. Elsewhere, the pop-up sees a giant washing-machine-turned-photo-booth located in the men's store atrium, enabling visitors to capture those all-important Instagram shots.

The store is also home to numerous window displays, each a nod to Jacquemus' previous fashion shows, from "Le Papier" to "Le Raphia". Shoppers are also able to visit a 24-hour handbag vending machine, alongside hot drinks and bunches of flowers.

"As soon as we began working on the project, my aim was to recreate the Jacquemus world and all my visual obsessions through Galeries Lafayette’s iconic display windows. I love the idea that any customer who comes to Galeries Lafayette can enjoy an immersive experience and discover the story of Jacquemus and everything it has to offer," Simon Porte Jacquemus explains in a press release.

The pop-up is open until April 2, with the flower store and coffee shop accessible till March 14.

Take a look at what's on offer above