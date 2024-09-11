A closer look at Harry Kane’s England record after striker celebrates 100th cap

Captain Harry Kane celebrated his 100th England cap with two goals against Finland on Tuesday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Kane’s international record.

Scoring record

Leading England men’s goalscorers (PA Graphics)

Kane’s brace took him to 68 goals in his 100 games, making him by far England’s record scorer.

He moved alongside Wayne Rooney’s previous high of 53 with a penalty in the 2022 World Cup quarter-final against France and, after missing a second spot-kick which saw England eliminated, had to wait until a Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy last March to break the record outright.

He needs three more goals to break into the current top 20 men’s international goalscorers, currently ranking joint 27th alongside German great Gerd Muller, former Republic of Ireland star Robbie Keane and Carlos Ruiz of Guatemala.

Kane has five international hat-tricks, his first coming against Panama at the 2018 World Cup. Further trebles followed against Bulgaria and Montenegro in Euro 2020 qualifying, while in the preliminary stage to reach the 2022 World Cup, he followed up a hat-trick against Albania with four goals against San Marino three days later.

Harry Kane scores against Finland on his 100th England appearance (Mike Egerton/PA)

In addition, Tuesday marked the seventh time he has scored twice in a game. He joined only Rooney and Sir Bobby Charlton in scoring on his 100th appearance for the England men’s team and is the only one of the trio to score twice.

A third of Kane’s international goals, 22, have been penalties and his longest scoring run is six games, which he has achieved on three occasions. His longest scoreless run is seven.

Major tournaments

Kane has a pair of European Championship runner-up medals (Adam Davy/PA)

Under Kane’s captaincy and Gareth Southgate’s management, England went closer to major tournament glory than at any time since their 1966 World Cup win.

Kane won the 2018 Golden Boot with six goals as England reached the World Cup semi-finals, losing in extra time to Croatia.

That set the scene for back-to-back runs to the European Championship final, losing to Italy on penalties at Euro 2020 where Kane scored four goals and then 2-1 to Spain this summer, with Kane’s three goals putting him in a six-way tie for another Golden Boot.

Kane won the Golden Boot award at the 2018 World Cup and shared the Euro 2024 award (Mike Egerton/PA)

Two goals and a quarter-final exit at the 2022 World Cup marked the worst of Kane and England’s consistently impressive tournament performances under Southgate.

Kane is England’s leading scorer at major tournaments with 15 goals, matching Alan Shearer’s record of seven at the European Championship while his eight at World Cups trail only Gary Lineker’s 10. He has 17 in World Cup qualifying and 23 in Euro qualifiers, with five now in the Nations League and eight in friendlies.

Century club

Wayne Rooney, centre, received a commemorative golden cap from fellow centurion Sir Bobby Charlton to mark his 100th England appearance (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kane is the 10th player to reach 100 England caps, a group he described as “some of our greatest ever players”, and the first since Rooney a decade ago.

Peter Shilton, surprisingly the only goalkeeper on the list, won a record 125 caps, with Rooney five behind.

David Beckham and Steven Gerrard played 115 and 114 times respectively and World Cup-winning captain Bobby Moore 108, meaning Kane is in line to move into his country’s five most-capped male players next year.

Ashley Cole, Charlton, Frank Lampard and Billy Wright are the other centurions.

Kane has captained England 73 times and played 81 games with Southgate as manager and 16 under Roy Hodgson. He played in Sam Allardyce’s one game in charge and won his 99th and 100th caps under interim boss Lee Carsley.