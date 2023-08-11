A Closer Look at GANNI's Forthcoming New Balance Collaboration

GANNI unveiled its second collaboration with New Balance on the runway at Copenhagen Fashion Week this season, this time landing as a three-part collection featuring the sneaker brand's classic 1906R and RC30 silhouettes.

Available as a limited run, the new collaboration draws from running sneakers of the 2000s, reimagining the athletic silhouette for a contemporary fashion audience. The GANNI x New Balance 1906R lands in two colorways of "Egret" and "Blazing Yellow," crafted with textured mesh uppers, rope laces and branded heel tabs.

Elsewhere, the RC30 Trackster silhouette is reimagined in a "Bumblebee Black" and "Yellow" colorway, elevating its classic ripple sole with a hint of yellow on the midsole.

Take a closer look at the forthcoming kicks above, and keep your eyes peeled on GANNI's website as they're set to drop on August 16. The 1906R collaboration will be available for purchase via GANNI and New Balance's websites, alongside their physical store locations, while the RC30 Trackster will be a GANNI exclusive.

