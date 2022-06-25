A Closer Look at the Footwear From Dior Men's Summer 2023 Show

Just a month after debuting a collaboration with ERL on the Resort 2023 runway, Kim Jones returned to Paris to showcase Dior Men's Summer 2023 collection. Aside from the garments, the catwalk featured a range of standout footwear courtesy of designer Thibo Denis.

The creative took to Instagram to share a closer look at his creations for the latest runway. A chunky hiker-inspired silhouette made its debut, arriving with breathable mesh on the upper with grid overlays throughout. Dior's branding is applied to the tip of the shoe, which is complete with a toggle lacing system. A similar design but with an airy cage buildup is added to the range, featuring colored inserts and a technical lacing system.

Elsewhere, the collection included a low-cut boot protected with an outer Dior-branded layer that wraps around the toe box and the heel. A high-cut Chelsea boot-inspired style rounds out the range, arriving with chunky soles and Dior's logo on the ankle.

Peep the highlight footwear from Dior's Summer 2023 runway above.