A closer look at how Chiefs starters performed in their one drive of preseason opener

Pete Grathoff
2 min read
David Banks/AP
Given the awful condition of the turf at Solder Field, Chiefs fans likely weren’t too upset with the decision to have quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others play just one series in Saturday’s preseason opener.

Mahomes and his fellow starters were efficient in their short time on the Soldier Field turf, as the offensive unit moved 72 yards in 11 plays for a touchdown. The drive took 5 minutes, 32 seconds.

The unit converted a pair to third downs. Here is how many snaps the offense played from Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus.

This is the play by play of the Chiefs’ first drive, with some highlights.

First and 10 at Chiefs 28: Patrick Mahomes pass short right to Michael Burton for 11 yards.

First and 10 at Chiefs 39: Mahomes pass short right to Mecole Hardman for 9 yards.

Second and 1 at Chiefs 48: Clyde Edwards-Helaire right guard for no gain.

Third and 1 at Chiefs 48: Burton right guard to for 4 yards.

First and 10 at Bears 48: Edwards-Helaire left tackle for 6 yards.

Second and 4 at Bears 42: Mahomes pass short middle to Travis Kelce for 19 yards.

First and 10 at Bears 23: Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Second and 10 at Bears 23. Isiah Pacheco right guard for 2 yards.

Third and 8 at Bears 21: P.Mahomes pass short middle to Valdes-Scantling for 11 yards.

First and 10 at Bears 10: P.Mahomes pass short right to Pacheco for 5 yards.

Second and 5 at Bears 5: Mahomes pass short middle to tight end Blake Bell for 5 yards for a touchdown.

