A Closer Look at adidas x Gucci's FW22 Footwear Lineup

On Friday at Milan Fashion Week, Gucci revealed its anticipated collaboration with adidas on its Fall/Winter 2022 runway. Aside from Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sitting front row, footwear was one of the most-talked-about elements of the show with the iconic GG and Trefoil logos accompanying each other on a variety of silhouettes.

adidas' signature Three Stripes take over a range of footwear, including knee-high boots in blue, brown and more. Similar details are found on lace-up boots, which feature GG and Trefoil branding on each heel.

As for sneakers, Gucci has reworked adidas' signature Gazelle silhouette. Maintaining the look of the original model, the collaborative designs don Gucci's branding on the midsoles. As spotted on the runway, the kicks will be offered in a yellow/tan colorway with a suede base, as well as a tonal pink version. For an added touch from the Italian fashion house, one pair is covered in snakeskin patterns across the upper, which is contrasted with green stripes.

Take an up-close look at the footwear designs revealed on Gucci's FW22 runway. The adidas collaboration is expected to release later this fall.