The Closed Cities Of 'Tenet' Are A Real Relic Of The Soviet Union And Beyond

Early on in Tenet, while we're still getting the basic plot straight and before time inversion has scrambled everyone's minds, there's a scene in which Sir Michael Caine (playing a besuited version of Sir Michael Caine, who is literally called Sir Michael), utters a phrase which appeals to our sci-fi imagination.

"I presume you're familiar with the Soviet-era closed cities?"

It turns out that the Protagonist (John David Washington) is indeed familiar, so Sir Michael Crosby (Sir Michael!) offers no glossing and instead just tells him that villain Andrei Sator grew up in a closed city in the Soviet Union from where, despite it being unoccupied for decades, a huge explosion had just been detected.

This spot, which is obscured from maps, once housed a plutonium plant. It is also where a teenage Sator discovered a case of nuclear material, with his name on, while digging through rubble for fissile material. Sator's mission, sent to him from the future, is is to recover the hidden pieces of the algorithm and drop them into the "dead drop" of his nuked home town, to trigger a reaction that will reverse the flow of time and destroy the planet.

By the time the film ends, we are left to believe that closed cities are as much a figment of Christopher Nolan's imagination as a temporal war against the future. However, just like the fact that time inversion finds its basis in real physics, closed cities are a very real part of history, a fascinating relic of the Cold War with parallels today.



First established in Russian in the wake of the second world war, as the Soviet nuclear programme was gearing up, closed cities are settlements where travel is restricted and which often require authorisation for visitors to enter or remain in overnight. These areas often used to be sensitive military establishments, or secret research installations, which required more space or freedom than a conventional military base. The residents of these areas can include family members of those working on secret projects, or trusted associates who might not be directly involved with the purpose of the closed city, as well as the – think shopkeepers, cooks and cleaners – needed to keep a population ticking over.



These settlements didn't appear on official maps and were generally named after the closest official city, which led to them being referred to by the euphemistic term 'post boxes' because correspondence to these areas was directed to mail boxes in other cities. Closed cities fell into two categories, the first being small communities with sensitive military, industrial, or scientific facilities, such as arms plants or nuclear research sites. These include areas such as Ozyorsk, codenamed city 40, in the Chelyabinsk area of Russia, which is home to a former plutonium production plant (but not, we think, a portal to the future). As the birthplace of the Soviet nuclear weapons programme, Ozyorsk eventually grew to a population of 100,000, including scientists, plant operatives and the prisoners who built it, none of whom officially had a home. Today, after a string of nuclear accidents, it is one of the most contaminated places on earth.

